‘Disgrace’ of Covid business support postcode lottery exposed

A £1.5bn fund to help companies struggling with business rates during the pandemic has been branded a “disgrace” after analysis showed businesses were at the mercy of a “postcode lottery”.

Official figures show that many local authorities paid out only a tiny fraction of the cash they were allocated through the Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund. Many councils failed to award one fifth of the money, while some of the worst offenders handed out just 1pc of the cash available.

Colliers, a property consultancy, found that payments from the £1.5bn fund quickly descended into “carnage” after the Government failed to set clear rules for how money should be awarded, leaving councils to allocate cash “as they saw fit”.

John Webber, head of ratings at Colliers, said: “The picture is a disgrace. Eighteen months on from the time businesses were denied their right to appeal their business rates, one fifth of the allotted £1.5bn had still not been allocated.

“It has been a nightmare for all concerned, from local authorities to ratepayers and those who manage on their behalf.”

While councils such as Bolton, Coventry, Rotherham, Bedford and Enfield paid out 100pc of their allocated funds, others struggled to award even 10pc, according to official data.

Tandridge council, in Surrey, was allocated £1.7m but had only awarded £12,515 - just 1pc of what was available - by the deadline of September 30.

Tory-run Runnymede Borough Council, another one of the worst performers, was allocated £3.8m but only awarded £109,000, or 3pc.

Even some of the largest councils failed to pay out all the money. Labour-run Manchester City Council only awarded £15.9m, or 66pc of a total £24m available.

Independent-run Tandridge council said it had made “extensive” appeals to businesses but claimed many were ineligible for support because they had already received cash under other schemes.

A spokesman for Runnymede said the authority had promoted the business support scheme but had seen “relatively little uptake”.

Manchester council did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2021, the Government announced rate relief for businesses not in the retail, hospitality or leisure sectors - which received a temporary business rates holiday - after ministers blocked companies from using the pandemic as justification for challenging their property taxes.

Ministers said the £1.5bn funding pot was instead the “fastest and fairest way” to provide support and would ensure that only businesses who genuinely needed help would get support.

Mr Webber claimed the Government had vastly underestimated the size of the problem and overestimated the capability of local authorities to pay out in an efficient and consistent way, leading to big differences in performance between different areas.

Business rates are calculated by the Valuation Office Agency, based on a property’s “rateable value” - or how much it could be let for on the open market.

During the pandemic, the Government provided business rates holidays to retail, leisure and hospitality businesses, worth an estimated £16bn, as lockdowns closed down shops.

However, many other businesses that did not qualify but nevertheless felt their rates bills were too high. Many sought to challenge their rates valuations, citing the pandemic as a “material change in circumstances”.

The Government responded by legislating against any such exemption and instead said it would prioritise rates support to businesses “according to which sectors have suffered most economically” rather than just a fall in property values.

“Allowing business rates appeals on the basis of a material change in circumstances could have led to significant amounts of taxpayer support going to businesses who have been able to operate normally throughout the pandemic and disproportionately benefitting particular regions like London,” an official statement said at the time.