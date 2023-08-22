Disgraced former Suffolk County police chief James Burke arrested for soliciting sex in Long Island park

Already-disgraced ex-Suffolk County police chief James Burke was arrested Tuesday morning for soliciting a sex worker inside a Brookhaven park, Long Island officials announced.

Burke, who joined the county police department in 1986, was busted by county police, with Suffolk County spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle saying he faced charges of offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure and criminal solicitation.

Additional possible charges were pending against the ex-lawman.

The one-time county chief of department pleaded guilty in 2016 after resigning his police position for assaulting a suspect in custody after the man broke into his department vehicle. He admitted to violating the civil rights of the victim and then orchestrating the cover up of his crime.

The 59-year-old Burke, who was promoted to the high-ranking position in 2012, tried to avoid jail by claiming he needed to assist his cancer-stricken mom. He was a 31-year veteran of the department.

Officials say the arrest came at 10:15 a.m., with Burke taken into custody at the Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park. Suffolk County Park Rangers placed Burke under arrest, authorities said.

Burke was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after his convictions in the Dec. 14, 2012, beating of the Smithtown man who was handcuffed and in custody at the Fourth Precinct in Suffolk County. He faced a possible sentence of 20 years at his Feb. 26, 2016, court appearance.

Prosecutors said at the time that they had 11 cooperating police officers who witnessed the beatdown. Burke admitted to beating heroin addict Christopher Loeb after the man broke into his department SUV outside the officer’s home.

The thief made off with a duffel bag holding a gun belt, ammunition, handcuffs, several sex toys and a box of cigars.

Loeb reached a $1.5 million federal court settlement with Suffolk County after the victim brought a lawsuit in the case.