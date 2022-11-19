Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse sale listing was a fake: report

Days after crypto giant FTX collapsed and founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace, his $40 million Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale online.

But the listing was fake, according to a report in Fortune.

The "Autism Capital" Twitter account first noted the listing Sunday, sharing a link that no longer worked a few days later.

Realtors at the listing agency, Seaside Bahamas, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

FTX COLLAPSE: STORM LOOMS OVER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S CRYPTO BAHAMAS CONFERENCE AS A-LIST PALS GO DARK

Alvan Rolle of Seaside reportedly blamed the mix-up on a "web malfunction" and denied having ever been in talks with FTX.

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"We don’t have a listing for them, and we never did," he told Fortune. "We didn’t even know about the listing until it was brought to our attention."

And it's unclear whether the property could have been sold, with FTX-linked assets frozen by authorities following a nearly instantaneous $32 billion collapse.

NEW FTX BOSS CONDEMNS BANKMAN-FRIED FOR ‘COMPLETE FAILURE OF CORPORATE CONTROLS'

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and CEO of FTX in Hong Kong, China, May 11, 2021.

Orchid Penthouse 6, where Bankman-Fried and several FTX-linked roommates moved in last year, has views of both the private community’s mega-yacht marina to the east and the Atlantic Ocean to the south.

"Every aspect of the penthouse was meticulously designed with venetian plaster walls matching Italian marble accents throughout, German engineered doors and windows, custom cabinetry, led lighting system and audio/visual package with Creston smart home system," the listing said. "A private elevator with security codes for the owner only and private garage."

US MAY EXTRADITE SAM BANKMAN-FRIED OVER FTX COLLAPSE: REPORT

The listing included photos of the interior that illustrate the luxurious surroundings. A rooftop pool. A patio hot tub. A full-sized bar across from a sleek new kitchen. A dining room surrounded on three sides by windows on the egg-shaped southern tip of the building.

Story continues

A 2021 listing described the palatial penthouse as smaller – 7,500 square feet. It has five bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms. Pictures show a rooftop pool and a chic modern interior. The seller was asking for just under $40 million, the same as the fake listing.

Maintenance fees were said to be $21,000.

Bankman-Fried has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, during an interview on an episode of "Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein" in New York Aug. 17, 2022.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Forbes in 2019 called the Albany community "one of the most exclusive resorts in the world."

It sits on a 600-acre property that includes a golf course designed by Ernie Els, a former top-ranked pro known as "The Big Easy;" a 71-slip marina for multimillion-dollar yachts; exclusive shops, including a Rolex store; and private clubs and restaurants. There's also a spa and a private school on the grounds the resort describes as a sportsperson’s paradise.

Albany’s initial investors include Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake.