Disgraced FTX founder SBF to speak at New York Times Dealbook Summit despite controversy

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, tweeted on Thursday that he will speak at the Dealbook Summit organized by the New York Times on Nov. 30, at a time when he’s reportedly facing investigations with FTX undergoing bankruptcy protection proceedings.

See related article: At FTX’s first bankruptcy hearing, lawyer calls out ‘substantial amount’ of missing, stolen assets

Fast facts

Bankman-Fried said he’ll speak with Andrew Ross Sorkin, a New York Times columnist, at the conference.

Sorkin shared Bankman-Fried’s tweet and wrote: “There are a lot of important questions to be asked and answered. Nothing is off limits.”

A lot of folks have been asking if I would still be interviewing @SBF_FTX at the @nytimes @dealbook Summit on Nov 30…



The answer is yes. 👇



There are a lot of important questions to be asked and answered.



Nothing is off limits.



Looking forward to it… https://t.co/lShAqXLKGS — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) November 23, 2022

FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

James Bromley of law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, who was appointed counsel by new FTX leadership, said on Tuesday at the company’s first day of a bankruptcy hearing that a “substantial amount of assets” of FTX have either been stolen or are missing, and that the organization was run as a “personal fiefdom” by Sam Bankman-Fried.

In a bankruptcy filing on Nov. 14, FTX said that it has more than 100,000 creditors and that figure could exceed 1 million.

FTX Trading and its affiliates were found to owe their 50 largest creditors about US$3.1 billion, according to Forkast’s calculation based on the estimates listed in a bankruptcy filing FTX submitted on Saturday.

See related article: FTX failed because of humans, not crypto