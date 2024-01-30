Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh denied new murder trial

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh lost his bid for a new murder trial.

Murdaugh, who was convicted last year of murdering his wife and son in part to conceal a number of financial crimes, was seeking a new trial after alleging jury tampering by court clerk Rebecca Hill.

Judge Jean Toal, the former chief justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court, ruled that even if Hill told jurors to watch Murdaugh’s actions and body language on the stand, the defense failed to prove that her comments changed anyone’s mind and influenced the jury’s verdict.

During a day-long evidentiary hearing, one of the jurors testified about Hill’s comments, including indicating she believed Murdaugh was guilty. However, the other jurors testified that their decision to find Murdaugh guilty was based on evidence and testimony.

Hill herself testified and denied ever making comments about the trial to the jurors.

Judge Toal said she couldn’t overturn the verdict based “on the strength of some fleeting and foolish comments by a publicity-seeking clerk of court.”

After his initial conviction, Murdaugh, 55, was sentenced to two life sentences without a chance of parole last March.

He could still appeal the conviction by claiming he did not receive a fair trial after the original presiding judge allowed evidence unrelated to the murders to be entered into the record.

In September, Murdaugh accepted a plea deal on 22 federal fraud charges and was later sentenced to 27 years for those crimes. He agreed to not appeal the sentence as part of the plea deal.