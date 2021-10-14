Disgraced lawyer arrested on new fraud charges
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was arrested for allegedly withholding millions in life insurance money from his late housekeeper's family.
Former Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican who's now President Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Turkey, is funding a nonprofit focused on election processes in his home state of Arizona, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Arizona is ground-zero for election conspiracy theories. While those behind the Public Integrity Foundation say that's not the impetus for the group, they hope it will address some of the underlying issues.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose proposed during a romantic dinner at Madison Square Garden
Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.
NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...
A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.
They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...
Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.
A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.
“I now believe Michael is innocent,” one juror said of Missouri prisoner Michael Politte. Another said he “should be freed to correct this wrong.”
Sources said Yvonne Wu waited inside her ex-girlfriend's home, which they shared at one time. Wu allegedly opened fire when her ex arrived with another woman. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Adult film actor Ron Jeremy, accused of multiple rapes in Los Angeles, will likely be tried starting in late February.
A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.
Under cross-examination, Brandon Fellows admitted to climbing into the Capitol through a broken window without permission from authorities.
Teams are searching a wooded area of Lincoln Thursday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old boy. The boy was walking with a group of friends Thursday afternoon when he disappeared. Police are looking in the area of a nature trail by the Birches School on Bedford Road. State police said an MSP K-9 unit, Air Wing and patrol units were also responding.
Josh Duggar's latest attempts to suppress statements and photos in his child pornography case were unsuccessful and the U.S. District Court overseeing his case is explaining why.
Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was sentenced to death in February, and a court dismissed his appeal on Tuesday, local news reported.
Joe Bryan, a former Texas high school principal, spent more than three decades behind bars for the 1985 murder of his wife, Mickey Bryan. Out on parole, Bryan recently celebrated his 81st birthday, and he hopes to be exonerated for his wife’s death. Bryan said he and Mickey built “a wonderful life” together in Clifton, a small city in central Texas.
Sgt. Eric Huxley's foot stomp to a man's head was captured on bodycam, police said. Huxley's lawyer said his client did not act with criminal intent.
Shamaya Lynn was in a Zoom work call when her toddler fatally shot her in the head. The police arrested her boyfriend, believed to have owned the gun.