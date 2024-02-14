Disgraced teacher Arin Hankerd will not withdraw plea as state agrees to original terms

In this January 2024 file photo, former teacher Arin Hankerd enters the courtroom for a hearing at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Arin Hankerd, the former high school teacher accused of having sexual relations with two female students, will not withdraw his open plea of no contest after the state said Wednesday it would not seek new sentencing guidelines calling for a longer minimum sentence.

Hankerd, 43, was a teacher at Mainland High School when he met a student there and had her perform oral sex on him at his home, according to court records. Hankerd later went to work at Atlantic High School where he met another girl with whom he engaged in inappropriate behavior on campus, records show.

Hankerd on Wednesday agreed not to withdraw his plea after Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger agreed not to seek a multiplier which would have increased his minimum recommended sentence from about 18.6 years to 30 years.

Terwilleger made the decision after one of Hankerd's alleged victims, now 16, appeared in court and listened to Circuit Judge Karen Foxman explain the legal process to her.

The young girl stood before the judge who told her that if Hankerd withdrew the plea and the case went to trial, she would have to testify about private matters in a public setting.

The judge also told the girl that if Hankerd went to trial there was no guarantee a jury would find him guilty. She also explained that Hankerd would be able to lodge appeals after the trial. Foxman explained to the girl that Hankerd would not have as many avenues for appeal if he entered an open plea.

When the judge asked the girl if that changed her position on where they were, she said it did not.

Terwilleger then asked the judge to give her some time to speak to the girl. The girl and a family member spoke to Terwilleger for about 10 minutes. Terwilleger returned and waived the multiplier that had increased the possible minimum sentence.

Hankerd then stood before the judge and said he would not withdraw his plea.

Foxman then set several possible sentencing dates: April 5, May 10 and May 17. The attorneys are supposed to let her know by Friday which would work best for them.

Hankerd still faces a maximum of 186 years in prison either way. The issue was the minimum recommended sentence.

Hankerd's defense attorney, John Selden, has filed a notice that he will seek a downward depature, meaning a sentence less than the 18.6 years. The judge is not obligated to grant it.

Selden had filed a motion to withdraw Hankerd's plea based on the prosecutor adding a multiplier which increased Hankerd's possible minimum sentence after he had already entered his no-contest plea.

The no-contest plea is open, meaning the prosecutor has not reached any agreement with Hankerd on possible prison time.

After Selden filed the motion to withdraw, Terwilleger offered Hankerd a plea deal of 25 years in state prison followed by 10 years of sex offender probation. He would also be designated a sexual predator.

Foxman had given Hankerd until Wednesday to decide.

Prosecutor: Hankerd has predatory nature

In her memo opposing a lower sentence, Terwilleger wrote that Hankerd revealed a predatory nature as he groomed the victims with questions about tacos or pizza or the beach before moving on to asking what color underwear they were wearing.

Terwilleger wrote that Hankerd’s behavior escalated to the point where he was having sexual activity on campus at Atlantic High School in Port Orange.

Hankerd was a physical education teacher and football coach at Atlantic High School when he met a 14-year-old sophomore in August 2022. Hankerd started grooming her in December 2022, talking to her nearly everyday and then buying her lunch, according to Terwilleger’s memo. Hankerd told her that he thought of her “as more than a regular student.”

On Jan. 6, 2023, Hankerd and the girl started communicating over Instagram with Hankerd requesting nude photos from the girl and him sending her nude photos of himself. The girl would go to school early to meet Hankerd. Hankerd had sexual activity with the girl on numerous occasions at Atlantic High School, including his classroom and in a storage room in the school gymnasium, the memo stated. Hankerd discussed having children with the girl and encouraged her to take birth control, the memo stated.

The girl usually wrote in her journal when she was upset. Her mother noticed her writing in the journal on Feb. 10, 2023, checked the writings and then checked her daughter’s Instagram account and found messages between Hankerd and the girl. The mother also found a video of Hankerd naked in the shower and other inappropriate photos. She contacted police.

Shortly after his arrest, a previous victim contacted police. The second girl was a 15-year-old sophomore at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach when she met Hankerd in the gym. She said Hankerd flirted with her. When she was a junior, she and Hankerd exchanged messages on Facebook in which he requested photographs, and the conversations became increasingly sexual. In August 2019, Hankerd invited her to his home in Ormond Beach where he had her perform oral sex on him, the memo stated.

The charges against Hankerd

For the two cases, Hankerd pleaded no contest on Oct. 25 to two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation against a student by an authority figure; one count of traveling to meet a minor against a student by an authority figure; one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition via a computer against a student by an authority figure; and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor against a student by an authority figure, each one a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Hankerd also pleaded no contest to two counts of an offense against a student by an authority figure, a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Disgraced teacher Arin Hankerd will not withdraw plea