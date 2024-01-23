Disgraced teacher Arin Hankerd seeks to delay sentencing in face of longer prison term

In this file photo, Arin Hankerd pleads no contest before Circuit Judge Karen Foxman at the Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Disgraced former teacher Arin Hankerd was set to be sentenced Thursday but his defense attorney has asked for a delay as a prosecutor seeks a minimum sentence more than a decade longer than originally anticipated.

Hankerd worked at Mainland High School when he met a student there and had her perform oral sex on him at his home, according to court records. Hankerd later went to work at Atlantic High School where he met another girl with whom he engaged in inappropriate behavior on campus, records show.

When the 43-year-old Hankerd entered his plea on Oct. 25, the defense and prosecution discussed sentencing guidelines which set a minimum sentence of 219.9 months, which comes to 18.3 years in prison.

But Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger filed an amended sentencing memo Tuesday in which she wrote that the adult-on-minor enhancement for the crimes means the court must sentence Hankerd to 30 years on the “primary offense.”

Terwilleger also wrote that when Hankerd entered his plea, the adult-on-minor enhancement was not addressed. She wrote that Hankerd “needs to confirm on the record that he understands the enhancement and wishes to continue to sentencing on his open plea.”

An open plea means that Hankerd had reached no agreement with prosecutors limiting the prison time that Circuit Judge Karen Foxman could impose.

Hankerd’s defense attorney, John Seldon, said in a phone interview Tuesday that he had asked for a continuance given the new information.

“They’ve changed the parameters under which he plead and we are reviewing it,” Selden said.

For the two cases, Hankerd pleaded no contest on Oct. 25 to two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation against a student by an authority figure; one count of traveling to meet a minor against a student by an authority figure; one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition via a computer against a student by an authority figure; and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor against a student by an authority figure, each one a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Hankerd also pleaded no contest to two counts of an offense against a student by an authority figure, a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

If the sentences were to run consecutively, they would add up to 186 years in prison.

Hankerd has been jailed since Foxman granted a prosecution request on May 23 to revoke his bond.

Selden wrote in in his own memo that he is seeking “downward departure,” a lower sentence than the state guideline minimum of 18.3 years.

Prosecutor's memo outlines Hankerd's offenses

In her memo opposing a lower sentence, Terwilleger wrote that Hankerd revealed a predatory nature as he groomed the victims with questions about tacos or pizza or the beach before moving on to asking what color underwear they were wearing.

Hankerd would also discuss how he could get in trouble and certain ways they needed to be careful, Terwilleger’s memo wrote.

Terwilleger wrote that Hankerd’s behavior escalated to the point where he was having sexual activity on campus at Atlantic High School in Port Orange.

Hankerd was a physical education teacher and football coach at Atlantic High School when he met a 14-year-old sophomore in August 2022. Hankerd started grooming her in December 2022, talking to her nearly everyday and then buying her lunch, according to Terwilleger’s memo. Hankerd told her that he thought of her “as more than a regular student.”

On Jan. 6, 2023, Hankerd and the girl started communicating over Instagram with Hankerd requesting nude photos from the girl and him sending her nude photos of himself. The girl would go to school early to meet Hankerd. Hankerd had sexual activity with the girl on numerous occasions at Atlantic High School, including his classroom and in a storage room in the school gymnasium, the memo stated. Hankerd discussed having children with the girl and encouraged her to take birth control, the memo stated.

The girl usually wrote in her journal when she was upset. Her mother noticed her writing in the journal on Feb. 10, 2023, checked the writings and then checked her daughter’s Instagram account and found messages between Hankerd and the girl. The mother also found a video of Hankerd naked in the shower and other inappropriate photos. She contacted police.

Shortly after his arrest, a previous victim contacted police. The second girl was a 15-year-old sophomore at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach when she met Hankerd in the gym. She said Hankerd flirted with her. When she was a junior, she and Hankerd exchanged messages on Facebook in which he requested photographs, and the conversations became increasingly sexual. In August 2019, Hankerd invited her to his home in Ormond Beach where he had her perform oral sex on him, the memo stated.

Defense: Hankerd will express remorse

Defense attorney Selden wrote in a motion for a lower sentence, known as a downward departure, that Hankerd suffers from bipolar disorder with manic episodes and impaired judgment.

Dr. Jennifer Sager evaluated Hankerd and stated he was at low risk to reoffend, finding Hankerd’s “rule-breaking” was related to his unmedicated status, according to Selden’s memo. Sager wrote in a report that Hankerd “does not present with an established interest in pre-pubescent minors.”

Selden wrote in the memo that Hankerd had oral sex with the then-17-year-old girl “once and only once, with the actual sexual contact being an isolated event at that time.”

Selden wrote that the girl was not in any classes or functions supervised by Hankerd and that “he held no actual sway of authority over her academic matters.”

Hankerd had been unaware of the degree to which his mental illness was affecting his behavior and now sees the importance of treatment and medication for his rehabilitation, Seldon wrote.

Hankerd also did not threaten, intimidate or coerce the girls, Selden wrote. Selden added that he was in no way trying to engage in “victim blaming” or transfer responsibility, but wanted to pint out that legally one reason for a downward departure is whether the victim was “a willing participant.”

Hankerd has waived his right to a trial and spared the victims the need to submit to depositions or further disruptions to their lives, the defense attorney wrote.

Selden also wrote that Hankerd will express in court “his deep and multi-faceted remorse for his actions in these matters.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Arin Hankerd, ex-Atlantic teacher, faces more prison time, seeks delay