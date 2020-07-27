'Disgraceful': Minnesota pair who wore swastika masks at Walmart banned from stores for at least a year

A Minnesota man and woman who wore face masks with swastikas on them in an incident captured on video have been banned from Walmart stores nationwide for at least a year.

The video, posted to Facebook on Saturday by Raphaela Mueller, shows a man and woman in a Walmart in Marshall, Minnesota, wearing red face coverings with swastikas. The woman flips off the camera while the man checks out groceries.

"You can't be American and wear that mask" a person can be heard saying. "We literally had a war about this."

The masked woman can be heard saying, "If you vote for Biden you're gonna be in Nazi Germany. That's what it's going to be like." Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Mask mandates: Walmart, Lowe's, Aldi, Target among retailers adding face masks requirements due to COVID-19. See the full list.

Marshall police Capt. Jeff Wenker told the Associated Press the two were issued no-trespass notices but police did not cite or arrest them. Walmart told USA TODAY the no-trespass notices last at least a year and apply to all Walmart stores.

Mueller told the Associated Press she felt "nauseated" at the sight of the pair.

“I was speechless and shocked. I have heard of (things like this) happening in other places but I never thought I would see something like that,” she told The Associated Press.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Walmart called the incident "unacceptable."

"We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business," Walmart said.

Face masks with breathing valves? They aren't effective, doctors say

The company added, "We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store.”

Minnesota's mandate requiring people to wear masks or face coverings while indoors went into effect Saturday. Walmart's mask mandate has been in effect for nearly a week.

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted a link to a news report about the Walmart incident from the Star Tribune of Minneapolis and said what happened was "disgraceful, plain and simple."

"Thank you to the bystanders who stood up to this unacceptable, hate-fueled behavior," he said.

The Marshall Police Department did not immediate respond to requests for comment from USA TODAY. The man and woman haven't been identified, but the Star Tribune reported the man is 59 years old and the woman is 64.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walmart mask incident in Minnesota: Pair with swastikas banned a year