Disgraceful policing of protests

‘Jihad” means struggle in Arabic and entreats Muslims to strive for perfection in following God’s will. But it is, by extension, also the word for “holy war”. The interpretation depends on the context.

In a reading from the Koran or a sermon by an imam in a mosque it can be seen as benign. When chanted at a protest rally in London and aimed specifically at Jews it is clearly much more sinister and intended to be so.

For activists calling for the destruction of Israel to hide behind spurious religious justification is disingenuous, but for the police to stand by while the threat is made, on the basis that the word has several meanings, is outrageous. Would they have done so if an anti-gay demonstration were taking place or if disobliging comments were made about Black Lives Matter?

What is extraordinary is that the police seem happy to proselytise on behalf of activist organisations, with some officers even “taking the knee” or joining in Pride activities, yet are unwilling to uphold public order laws which are being broken in front of their eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Had they decided not to intervene to avoid a riot but were intending later to arrest those responsible then their inactivity might make sense. But that is not what happened. The Metropolitan Police claimed their specialist officers had assessed the chanting of “jihad”, a word with “a number of meanings”, and concluded no law was broken. The Crown Prosecution Service concurred.

One individual was spoken to and discouraged from repeating the chanting. But why, if there was nothing wrong with it? This is a disgraceful cop‑out, in more ways than one.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.