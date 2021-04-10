A disgruntled ex-employee left a trail of destruction in a Walmart store when he drove his car through the front doors and up the aisles

Joshua Zitser
·1 min read
walmart car crash fired employee
This photo shows the damage caused by the car crash at the Walmart Supercenter in Concord, North Carolina on April 2, 2021. City of Concord Police Department

  • A North Carolina man who had been fired by Walmart crashed his car into the store, police said.

  • He has been arrested and charged with two felonies.

  • The incident caused "substantial damage" to merchandise but nobody was injured.

A disgruntled former employee drove his car through the front door of the Walmart store that fired him, according to police.

Lacy Cordell Gentry crashed his 2015 Volkswagen Passat into a Walmart Supercenter in Concord, North Carolina, on April 2, FOX 5 reported.

Gentry continued to drive the vehicle through the store after the crash, Concord Police Department said in a statement.

The incident caused "substantial damage" to merchandise, but nobody inside was injured, the statement continued.

Read more: Leaked Amazon documents detail a controversial system that insiders say forces managers to give bad reviews to good employees

Photos released by the police department show the impact of the crash. The car finally came to a stop after hitting a wine display, they appear to show.

walmart crash cars
Gentry drove his car through the front doors of the Walmart Store on April 2, 2021. City of Concord Police Department
walmart fired employee crash
There was "substantial damage" to merchandising, local police said. City of Concord Police Department

Gentry has since been arrested.

The 32-year-old has been charged with two felonies - assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering. He was also charged with several misdemeanors.

Gentry is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

