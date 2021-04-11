Disgruntled ex-Walmart employee drives car through window and into the aisles

Pictures released by Concord police show damage caused to a Walmart store on 2 April (Concord Police Department)

A former Walmart employee has been arrested for driving his car into the front of a store in the town of Concord, North Carolina.

According to police, Lacy Cordell Gentry continued to drive through the Walmart Supercentre, after they arrived at the scene on 2 April.

In a statement, police said the 32-year-old was found at the wheel of a 2015 Volkswagen Passat by officers who were called to the Walmart.

The Concord Police Department said that “eventually, officers were able to get Gentry to stop the vehicle”.

Although there were no injuries, and no customers were inside the building at the time, the merchandise inside the store suffered “considerable damage”, according to police.

Pictures from the scene showed the crashed vehicle, and the destruction caused to the inside of the Walmart.

Items and shelves were thrown by the path of the car, which appeared to have come to a stop after colliding with an aisle for cosmetics.

Fox 5 reported that the 32-year-old, who remains in custody, was fired by Walmart before the incident. Police added that they were still determining a motive.

Mr Gentry faces a number of charges, including two counts of assault against officers, for breaking and entering, and other misdemeanour charges, Fox 5 reported.

The former Walmart employee is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at Cabarrus County jail, according to reports. It was unclear if Mr Gentry had a lawyer.

