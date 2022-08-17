He was ‘disgruntled,’ Florida cops say. Then came a rampage in the company car

A Florida man’s disturbing and destructive joyride came to an abrupt end late last week, with jail time.

On Friday, a driver later identified as Riquelmis Cazadilla, 50, went on a rampage in a North Fort Myers gated community.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a “disgruntled employee” smashing a company car into garages while speeding through a residential neighborhood.

On the scene, deputies touched base with several witnesses who reported that Cazadilla careened through the area, caused chaos, then left. One person was hit in the foot during the melee. Another told deputies she had to swerve to avoid being run over.

NBC 2 footage of one home caught up in the mayhem at the Seaside Harbour Drive community shows a severely dented garage door. The outlet also obtained video of the suspect ramming through the entrance gates.

The target of his ire? Reportedly his former boss, Moises Rodriguez, owner of Paradise Car Rentals, whose home was also hit in the attack.

He told the TV station Calzadilla had been working for him for about six months. The company’s name can be seen on the car in the surveillance video.

Deputies learned Cazadilla had made “multiple threats against the worker and his family” before running amok, according to the Lee County sheriff’s release on Facebook.

After all the destruction, the driver turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriffs Office North District substation, while still in the damaged car. He told investigators he became enraged because “a co-worker” who lived in Sunset Harbour owed him $10,000.

Cazadilla was detained and taken to the Lee County Jail, where he was booked on multiple charges including extortion, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and two counts of culpable negligence. He was released on $65,000 bond.

The condition of the resident who was hit was not released, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

“I will not tolerate anyone who puts the residents of Lee County in any kind of dangerous situation,” said Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “His disregard for human life in an attempt to get revenge is sickening. I hope he enjoys the confinement of the Marceno Motel because his joyride is over.” That’s what the sheriff calls the jail.

The damage done to the homes and vehicle were estimated at around $8,300.