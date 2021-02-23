Disgruntled Oregonians joining Idaho? Some Oregon counties to vote on it this May

A group of residents in Oregon could be a step closer to their goal of joining Idaho.

Voters in five Oregon counties will cast ballots May 18 on initiatives to join the state of Idaho, Move Oregon’s Border President Mike McCarter said Monday.

The group was already awarded measures in Grant, Malheur and Sherman counties, and it awaits signature verification in Baker and Lake counties, McCarter said. He said the group submitted 141% of the signatures required in those counties.

The group of conservative Oregonians created a petition last year to move Idaho’s border west to include part of their state, McClatchy News reported. It’s part of the “Greater Idaho” project, which would allow some Oregon counties to join a state that some people say more closely aligns with their political preferences.

It’s a complicated, multi-step process that would require local ballot measures and state and federal approval. The group hopes to eventually consume all but 14 of Oregon’s 36 counties.

Proponents say the “swaths of conservative, pro-Trump, anti-tax voters” in rural parts of Oregon have more in common with Idaho, and they want to claim it as their own state, McClatchy News reported.

“Rural counties have become increasingly outraged by laws coming out of the Oregon Legislature that threaten our livelihoods, our industries, our wallet, our gun rights, and our values,” McCarter previously said. “We tried voting those legislators out but rural Oregon is outnumbered and our voices are now ignored. This is our last resort.”

The coronavirus pandemic has helped solidify the Move Oregon Border group’s feelings. During COVID-19 lockdowns, McCarter said, lawmakers gave “COVID relief to urban Oregon instead of rural Oregon.”

Some in the group say they are tied to their communities and don’t want to move to Idaho but rather move Idaho to them.

Move Oregon’s Border is working to collect more signatures for a ballot initiative in seven counties, including Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Harney, Morrow, and Umatilla.

“Divisions in Oregon are getting dangerous, so we see the relocation of the border as a way to keep the peace. It’s not divisive,” McCarter said. “Oregon and Idaho are already divided by a state line. The problem is that the location of the state line was decided 161 years ago and is now outdated.”

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Trump blames ‘Biden policies’ for Texas freeze in bizarre interview

    Disaster in Texas was not caused by Biden policies

  • 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is adventure done American-style

    Harley's first adventure touring model has a lot to prove and tough competition to prove it against, but on paper, it looks like it just might work.

  • Dog missing 44 days in ‘frigid temps’ rescued from grain silo, Michigan shelter says

    Residents could hear the dog barking for days, the shelter said.

  • Nick Bosa: You’ll see my progress on the field next year

    49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa had his 2020 cut well short when he tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Jets. He was coming off a defensive rookie of the year season, recording 9.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits in the regular season. Then he had 4.0 sacks and three [more]

  • Beware of gift card fraud —don't let it hijack your perfect present

    Gift card fraud can be a gateway to stolen payment credentials, drained bank accounts and even stolen identity. 

  • Why Marcus Mariota may be cut by Raiders rather than traded despite rumors

    The former Heisman winner may be a free agent sooner than later.

  • Celebrate The Red Hot Vintage SUV Market With This Chevy K5 Blazer

    This example has only 57 miles on the clock!

  • Texas Tech lands Tyler Shough, the former starting QB at Oregon

    Tyler Shough started seven games for Oregon in 2020, helping the Ducks win the Pac-12 title.

  • Gina Carano's 'The Mandalorian' Controversy Isn't Going Anywhere

    The actress has given her first interview since being fired by Disney.

  • Did you see those gas prices in Florida? What can we blame for this?

    That’s no typo on the sign of your neighborhood gas station. Gas prices are soaring in South Florida.

  • No. 19 USC dominates 1st half in 72-58 win over Oregon

    Tahj Eaddy scored 24 points and No. 19 Southern California led by 16 after a blistering start on its way to a 72-58 victory over Oregon on Monday night.

  • 'Incorrect' to suggest Carrie Symonds is helping to run the country, says Downing Street

    It is “incorrect” to suggest that Carrie Symonds is helping run the country, Downing Street has said. Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister’s press secretary, said it was not correct to say that Ms Symonds has a central role in Government. Boris Johnson’s fiancée is due to be taking up a new role at the wildlife charity the Aspinall Foundation following the birth of their son Wilf. It came after concerns were raised over the influence of Ms Symonds on the personnel and policies of Number 10. Last week The Bow Group think tank called for an independent inquiry into this supposed influence. Allegra Stratton dismissed those calls on Monday saying there would be no response to their call. Earlier this month two of Ms Symonds' allies, Baroness Finn and Henry Newman, were both appointed as key advisors in Number 10, following the departure of former Vote Leave staffers Dominic Cummings, Lee Cain and Oliver Lewis.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Some COVID-19 patients battle with effects months later

    Known as “long haulers,” 10% of adult patients, in some cases, battle the effects of the virus for several months after being diagnosed.

  • Instagram Influencer Sparks Outrage After Posing Naked on Top of Endangered Elephant in Bali

    A 22-year-old Russian social media influencer is facing heavy criticism online for posing naked on top of an endangered elephant in Bali, Indonesia for her 553,000 Instagram followers. Alesya Kafelnikova received backlash for the short video she posted on Feb. 13, where she was filmed lying naked on top of a “critically endangered” Sumatran elephant, according to The Sun. In a follow-up post, Kafelnikova shared an image presumably with the same elephant and said in the caption, “To love nature is human nature.”

  • United, Japanese airlines temporarily grounding certain Boeing 777s following engine rupture, FAA order

    Boeing on Sunday told airliners using its wide-body 777 aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 engines to ground those planes pending a review by the Federal Aviation Administration. The decision followed an engine explosion Saturday on a Hawaii-bound United Airlines flight from Denver and an FAA order Sunday to immediately inspect all similar 777s. Boeing said there are 128 of the affected jets, 69 of which are currently in service. United has 24 of those active 777s with Pratt & Whitney engines, while Japan Airlines has 13 and All Nippon Airways has 19. The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, like the FAA, had ordered the airlines to ground all 777 aircraft with the specified engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, and the airlines had agreed. United Flight 328 made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after one of its engines blew apart, dropping pieces of its casing over suburban Broomfield, Colorado. The plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew, landed safely and there was property damage but no injuries reported in Broomfield. Video from the flight shows the stripped engine in flames and appear to show at least one of the engine blades broken. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said Sunday that inspectors have preliminarily "concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes." The National Transportation Safety Board, in a separate statement, said to of the engines fan blades were fractured and the others "exhibited damage." The FAA is meeting with Boeing and Pratt & Whitney to discuss the situation. "The engine failure Saturday followed at least two similar incidents involving the same aircraft type and family of engines in recent years," The Wall Street Journal reports, including a Japan Airlines Flight in December in which an engine failure was tied to missing and damaged fan blades, and a February 2018 United flight to Hawaii. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsTexas racked up a $50 billion energy bill last week. It's not clear who's going to pay it.Michael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

  • Republican plan would raise minimum wage to $10 but only if businesses are required to ensure worker legality

    Congress hasn’t raised the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, since 2007, although polls show Americans overwhelmingly favor an increase.

  • A Florida official has told staff to ignore Gov. Ron DeSantis' order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh because they must not 'celebrate hate speech'

    Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said lowering Florida flags to half-staff "is not a partisan political tool."

  • People in France, Germany, and the UK are turning down the AstraZeneca vaccine because they want the Pfizer one instead, reports say

    Officials in Europe have described public resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the UK, some are avoiding the shot, while others are seeking it.