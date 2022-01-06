Disguises, fake checks, $58 million: 5 things to know about the Louisiana businessman fraud case

Shreveport businessman David D. DeBerardinis, 60, was convicted of falsely representing himself from 2008 to 2016 to obtain more than $58 million from investors in Shreveport and across Louisiana.

On Jan. 4, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Here are five things to know about the case.

Business in connection with DeBerardinis

DeBerardinis was both a manager and member of Financial Resources Acquisition Co. and FR Fuels Wholesale South.

In 2011, Financial Resources Acquisition Co. began providing Investment Advice for the Shreveport-Bossier area and DeBerardinis served as the principal on record.

DeBerardinis was also the principal on record for FR Fuels Wholesale South which was a distribution service for fuel and lubricants.

These two companies are no longer in service and are classified as inactive-action by the Secretary of State.

He allegedly wore disguises in his schemes

In Jan. 2018, DeBerardinis was alleged to falsely represent himself during his indictment announced by U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

Allegedly DeBerardinis would assume false identities and the identities of actual company executives when communicating with investors in order to conceal that his purported contracts and business relationships with third parties were not legitimate.

In one instance, DeBerardinis is alleged to have disguised himself as an Orthodox Jewish businessman while trying to obtain investor funds from a New York-based private equity group. He even hired a professional makeup artist to help sell the ruse.

The government sold his property

In March 2018, an indictment was filed in which prosecutors listed physical property and monetary assets from DeBeraradinis to forfeit if convicted.

These included a 1982 British Aerospace HS 125-700A, 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and 2015 GMC Sierra.

Federal prosecutors filed this motion after a series of search and seizures warrants in late January and early Feburary 2017.

The initial indictment included charges on a fake check from Tennessee

DeBerardinis was initially accused of scamming more than $96 million from investors and financial institutions.

He allegedly operated numerous business entities and represented himself as part of the petroleum industry.

Some allegations in the indictment included:

Creating a fake check in the amount of $80 million from First Tennessee Bank made payable to one of his companies and falsely claiming to investors it had come from a previous investment.

Falsely claiming to have obtained an international shippers’ license.

He eventually pleaded guilty

DeBerardinis pleaded guilty to the charge of wire fraud on Aug. 25, 2021, and admitted that he operated and managed numerous business entities and that he represented himself and his business entities to be part of the petroleum industry involved in a complex fuel trading business.

