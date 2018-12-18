In ‘disgust,’ judge threatens Flynn with prison, but delays sentencing

WASHINGTON — The sentencing for former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, scheduled for Tuesday morning, was unexpectedly postponed after a federal judge said Flynn’s conduct left him with “disgust,” and indicated he was considering a prison sentence — even though prosecutors had recommended no jail time for the retired three-star general.

Flynn’s admitted crime of lying to the FBI while occupying a top post in the Trump administration, and his acceptance of a six-figure lobbying contract from a foreign government while serving as a national security adviser to Trump during the campaign “undermines everything this flag stands for,” Judge Emmet Sullivan lectured the defendant in a blunt tirade that startled the packed courtroom.

“Arguably, you sold your country out,” the judge said. “I cannot assure you if we proceed today you will not receive a sentence of incarceration. I cannot hide my disgust, my disdain for this criminal offense.”

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives for sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters) More

Flynn had pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to the FBI regarding his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition. Sullivan pressed him on whether he knew he was lying at the time, and understood that it was a crime. Flynn said he did.

Sullivan later walked back one portion of his comments, acknowledging that he had wrongly accused Flynn of working as an unregistered agent of the government of Turkey while serving in the White House. In fact, Flynn had ended his work for Turkey before he joined the White House staff, although he has admitted filing false information about hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds he received from Turkey during the 2016 campaign, claiming his client was a foreign businessman rather than the government in Ankara itself.

Sullivan’s dressing-down of Flynn — who memorably shouted, “Lock her up!” about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Republican convention — seemed to catch his lawyers, his family members in the courtroom and even prosecutors from special counsel Robert Mueller’s office by surprise.

Mueller’s team had cited Flynn’s extensive cooperation with the investigation in calling for leniency from the judge. Exactly what Flynn disclosed is not public, and he has not been called to testify in open court. Sullivan pressed prosecutors on whether Flynn’s cooperation was completed, and noted it is “rare” to sentence a defendant before that point, inviting Flynn’s team to reconsider their agreement to be sentenced right now.

After a 30-minute break, Flynn’s chief lawyer, Robert Kelner, told Sullivan, “We are prepared to take Your Honor up on his suggestion so [Flynn] can eke out the last measure of his cooperation” in another case unrelated to Mueller’s investigation. That involves the indictment of two businessmen, unsealed by federal prosecutors in Virginia on Monday, for lobbying for Turkey in 2016 without registering with the Justice Department — a case for which Flynn is potentially a key witness as an unindicted co-conspirator and which could take months, if not longer, to litigate. Sullivan scheduled a status conference on the matter for March, but the actual sentencing will now likely be put off much longer than that.

For all the harsh condemnation of the conduct of the president’s former national security adviser, the proceedings today offered a glimmer of hope for the White House and its allies that the Mueller probe may be nearing its end.

Mueller’s prosecutors, in a sentencing memo two weeks ago, had praised Flynn’s cooperation in several federal probes, including providing “first-hand information” about contacts between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin — an issue that is at the core of the Russia probe.