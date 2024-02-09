‘Disgusted and appalled’: Unapproved video sent to Draper middle school students has parents concerned

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — An unapproved YouTube video that was sent out to students in a French language class at Draper Park Middle School has parents concerned.

The video was sent over a Canvas link and featured facts about the Roaring Twenties — but also included three photos of half-naked women.

Arlene Hymas, a parent at the school, said she was “just disgusted and appalled” that something like that could get across to the students.

“[They] are so young and … they are supposed to be protected from this in a school environment,” Hymas said.

Angie McFarland, another parent, called for change, saying parents need to be aware that this is an issue.

“It’s not going away unless we stand up and do something about it,” she said.

Jeff Haney, a Canyons School District spokesperson, said the link to the video was mistakenly used.

“We understand the concern of parents, but we also wanted to be transparent and let parents know that the minute we knew, we let them know and we shut down access and started an investigation,” Haney said.

The teacher in the French language class has been put on paid administrative leave as the school district investigates, Haney said.

The Canyons School District will reportedly redouble its efforts to make sure all teaching materials have been approved for use.

