'I was disgusted': Cassidy Hutchinson reacts to Trump tweet attacking Mike Pence on Jan. 6
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson called former President Donald Trump's tweet attacking Mike Pence "unpatriotic" on Jan. 6.
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson called former President Donald Trump's tweet attacking Mike Pence "unpatriotic" on Jan. 6.
A former White House aide testified that GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned that Trump shouldn't come to the US capitol on January 6.
Eastman filed a lawsuit demanding the device be returned after he was stopped by federal agents outside a restaurant last week.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, testified that former President Trump had reacted to the news that former Attorney General William Barr announcing he found no widespread voter fraud by throwing his lunch and dishes in the White House dining room.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to fill the remainder of Ravnsborg's term. Noem's appointment of Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as attorney general was effective Tuesday. “Mark Vargo returns integrity, experience and stability to the Attorney General’s Office,” said Noem who called for Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican, to step down days after he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car in September of 2020.
During Trump’s rally held on Jan. 6, Cassidy Hutchinson says she overheard Trump tell staff that he didn’t care whether people had weapons.
One of the more amazing things about astronomy is how it acts like a time machine. For example, we sometimes see things so far away that it takes light billions of years to reach us, so we see that object as it was when it was young. But in another way, we can travel in time by looking at a star that is very similar to but far younger than the Sun is now. It’s not perfect, but it does give us an idea of what our nearest star was in its youth. HD 53143 is one such star. It’s a little cooler and d
This trick will help you grill hot dogs evenly every single time.
Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets cooled off following a rare winning week
U.S. stocks close lower, failing to hold on to opening gains even after stronger-than-expected data on durable-goods orders.
The new tour has also brought in broadcasters Arlo White and Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz, LIV Golf announced earlier this month.
The former White House aide said then-President Donald Trump encouraged the Secret Service to let armed attendees into his rally on Jan. 6, 2021.
In 2018, Marvel’s “Black Panther” had the world in a proverbial chokehold.
Taylor Simone Ledward, who was married to Chadwick Boseman before he died in 2020, will split his $2.3-million estate with the actor's parents.
Lizzo is the latest star to ride shotgun on 'Carpool Karaoke!' During the segment on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden,' the singer sings her hit songs, shows off her impressive flute skills and opens up about how much Beyoncé influenced her life. 'The Late Late Show' airs weeknights on CBS and is currently broadcasting a special week of episodes from London!
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on Tuesday called a surprise public hearing featuring Cassidy Hutchinson, formerly a top aide to Donald Trump's last chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Hutchinson was deposed multiple times by the committee during its year-long inquiry but on Tuesday she spoke publicly for the first time about what she had witnessed regarding the events before, during and after Jan. 6, 2021.
When the founders of Urbody — a brand making affirming active- and underwear for trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming people — set out to create their Active collection in time for a Pride Month launch, they knew one thing it wouldn’t include: rainbows. “Rainbows can be really wonderful,” says Mere Abrams, Urbody co-founder and licensed social worker, “but there’s a time and a place for that.” As more and more corporations are using the mainstream acceptance of LGBTQ identities as a marke
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The sixth day of congressional hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol featured Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson's testimony focused on what Meadows and Trump knew about the attack in the days before and on Jan. 6, informed by her close working proximity to both men. Many Republicans - including Trump and Republican Representative Louie Gohmert - have said the rioters were not armed, but Hutchinson's testimony contradicted this claim.
a real estate broker who served on a local planning commission while cultivating
After two years of strong buying, international investors are now dumping Indian stocks as they look to capture gains.
Cassidy Hutchinson testified about the concerns some White House staff had about former President Donald Trump wanting to go to the Capitol with his supporters on Jan. 6.