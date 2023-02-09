'Disgusting monster' sentenced in child sex assault case

Feb. 8—WILKES-BARRE — One by one, they called Richard George Chervenitski a "disgusting monster," "an animal," a "spineless slithering snake," and a "sorry excuse for a human being."

And those were the mild sentiments.

Chervenitski, 78, of Appletree Road, Exeter Township, was sentenced Wednesday by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to 53 years, nine months to 112 years in state prison on 22 child sex offenses alleging he sexually assaulted three girls from 2006 through 2016.

A jury convicted Chervenitski, who had a 40-year career with the U.S. Army, following a three-day trial in June.

Lupas agreed with Paula Brust, a member of the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board, that Chervenitski met the criteria as a violent sexual predator subject to lifetime registration under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

State Deputy Attorney General Angela Sperazza, who prosecuted Chervenitski, said she was pleased with the sentence.

Chervenitski obtained attorney Joseph D'Andrea after he was convicted.

D'Andrea said Chervenitski maintains his innocence and plans to file an appeal.

Chervenitski was arrested by Luzerne County detectives in November 2020 on allegations he sexually assaulted three girls inside his home in Harding, Exeter Township, and a residence in West Pittston.

One victim said she suffers post traumatic stress disorder and depression for being "tortured" by Chervenitski.

"You're a disgusting monster," she said. "I will never forgive you for what you did. I hope to get better; I hope to find genuine peace."

A mother of one of the victims told Chervenitski if her husband was still alive, he would have killed him.

"You're a monster, a monster. You sick son of a b—. You're a spineless, slithering snake," the mother said.

"He should never walk among us," she added. "If Richard would drop dead right now, I would be fine with that."

Another mother said about Chervenitski: "The animal needs to be put behind a cage for the rest of his life."

The brother of one of the victims said he looked up to Chervenitski, but now hopes he gets what he deserves in prison.

"Enjoy being raped," the boy said.