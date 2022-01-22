The Dish: Kelsey Clark on elevating traditional Southern recipes
Kelsey Barnard Clark opens up to Jamie Wax about her journey from Alabama to the Culinary Institute of America, to some of New York's top restaurants.
Kelsey Barnard Clark opens up to Jamie Wax about her journey from Alabama to the Culinary Institute of America, to some of New York's top restaurants.
Rest in peace, rockstar.
Reuters/Arnd WiegmannTheatrical rock superstar Meat Loaf, whose Bat Out of Hell is one of the bestselling albums of all time, has died at the age of 74. Reports say the singer and actor had recently fallen sick with COVID-19.In an emotional statement posted to Facebook early Friday, the performer’s family said he was with his wife when he died and had said his final goodbyes to his two daughters in the past 24 hours. The star sold 100 million albums in his five-decade career and starred in movie
Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a serious car accident. The actor was in a crash while driving his Yukon SUV near his home in Los Angeles at around 5PM PT on Friday, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. The 74-year-old’s Yukon SUV was photographed on top of a red Prius.
The Keeping Up the Kardashians alum posted a series of images of herself only wearing a bikini, fuzzy boots and sunglasses during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday
A neighbour made the grim discovery after peering through his window.
"He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others," King says in a statement
But does it make sense for either team to pull the trigger?
Ellis was subpoenaed on Tuesday, along with the former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.
The House committee probing the Capitol riot has obtained a document from the Trump White House titled "Remarks on National Healing," per Politico.
With 12 seasons portraying Danny Reagan on the hit show Blue Bloods under his belt, it's safe to say Donnie Wahlberg is comfortable in front of the camera. But some fans may not know about his behind-the-scenes work.
ABCOn Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel gleefully ran down the significant legal problems facing former President Donald Trump during his monologue.“The legal woes for Trump are piling up,” said Kimmel. “The attorney general in New York says she has evidence that the Trump Organization engaged in a pattern of deception, and today we learned that the DA in Fulton County, Georgia, has requested a special grand jury to look into his post-election shenanigans there. On top of that, the Supreme Court clea
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was voted NASCAR’s most popular driver a record 15 times. “When I stumbled, you guys were right there ready to lift me back up,” Earnhardt said to his fans. Earnhardt was inducted into NASCAR's 12th Hall of Fame class on Friday night along with late-model driver Red Farmer and the late Mike Stefanik, a decorated modified driver who died in a plane crash in 2019.
Two Canadians died of gunshot wounds after an argument turned violent at a resort near Cancun on Mexico's Caribbean coast, authorities said on Friday. Both guests at the upscale resort on the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo state had criminal records, said Mexican officials, citing information from the Canadian police. Mexican police are searching for another person thought to have fired the shots who had a "long" criminal record in Canada, said the attorney general's office in Quintana Roo, home to a stretch of white-sand beach resorts and lush jungles.
"He could have ended his career. And he has a history of this. That to me was really dangerous."
Moab PoliceBrian Laundrie scrawled messages in a notebook admitting that he killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito, the FBI said in a statement Friday as they announced that their investigation into the couple’s deaths was now closed. The notebook was found alongside Laundrie’s remains in a wooded area in Florida in October, weeks after police say he killed Petito while they were traveling the country in a van.“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and he
HandoutRosie Diven, a mother of three in rural South Carolina, had no idea her 16-year-old son had COVID-19 until a fearsome syndrome nearly killed him.Branson Diven had been vomiting and suffering a loss of appetite when Rosie brought him to an urgent care center near their home in Hartsville on Dec. 10. He did not have classic COVID symptoms such as a sore throat or a cough, and after testing negative for COVID and positive for flu, he was sent home under the assumption he would soon be better
What happened in the Oval Office on Jan. 6, 2021? And why does the Trump Organization seem to be so shady about its assets? Surely, Ivanka knows.
A wall of water 60 feet high could hit some coastal areas of Washington state.
Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 contract before the 2020 season. It made him the league’s highest-paid receiver in 2021 with a $20 million base salary and a $22 million cap number. Yet, Cooper tied for 39th in receptions (68), 34th in receiving yards (865) and tied for 37th in points among non-kickers [more]
Britney Spears makes purple look edgy.