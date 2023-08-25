THE DISH: Shake it off with Cloud 9's Swiftie Saturday

Aug. 24—Whether you're fondly recalling your Eras Tour experience or still bummed that you missed out, Taylor Swift fans in Bakersfield have something new to celebrate. Cloud 9 Coffee Co. is hosting a Swiftie Saturday with themed drinks, bracelets and more.

This isn't the first time the coffee shop has embraced a good theme: It celebrates May the 4th with "Star Wars" treats and hosts Cloud 9 3/4 , an annual Harry Potter week before Halloween.

For Swiftie Saturday, Cloud 9 will offer three caffeinated beverages and two mocktails, themed to some of the singer's best known hits.

The Lavender Haze Latte is a white chocolate latte flavored with lavender.

Big Reputation is a "dark and light" mocha latte.

Those who want something not coffee-based can order the Lover Matcha, a strawberry and green tea beverage.

"How You Get the Girl" is by offering her a 1989 (C9 Version), a blue coconut and pineapple mocktail. And "just say 'Yes'" to the Love Story Lemonade, a pink lemonade mocktail.

Anyone who followed news of The Eras Tour saw the proliferation of friendship bracelets, inspired by lyrics in Swift's "Midnights" track "You're on Your Own, Kid" urging listeners to "make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."

Bring your own bracelets to swap with fellow Swifts or buy some from Ellie & Allie, a local small business that specializes in mama-made beaded bracelets.

Fellow business owner Ashley Robison will be set up to offer permanent jewelry for those interested in purchasing items.

And, of course, expect to enjoy a soundtrack of Swift's hits.

Cloud 9 is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 5060 California Ave., Suite 130. Visit @cloud9coffeeco on Instagram for more details.

Baked Potato Bash

One of the most popular foods at the Kern County Fair are the ample baked potatoes served by the Boy Scouts Southern Sierra Council.

If you can't wait a month to sink your teeth into a quality tater, the Boy Scouts will offer a Baked Potato Bash on Saturday.

Hosted by Crusader Brewing Co., the event will serve up 10 different styles of baked potato courtesy of 10 restaurants and eateries.

Participants include Get It Twisted (known for its fried spiral-cut potatoes), My Spot Downtown Grill, Poppi's Pastrami & More, Filipino food truck Sarap, Sequoia Sandwich Co., Sonder, Sonora Grill & Wings, Tailored Burger and Sweet Edna's Southern Catering (usually located at The Brickyard downtown) that will offer Iya's sweet slammin' sweet potato pie.

Attendees will purchase a potato passport ($40), which affords them 10 quarter-potato samples — equivalent to 2 1/2 full potatoes. Then they will vote for their favorite and the No. 1 spud will be featured at the Scouts' potato booth at this year's fair, which kicks off Sept. 20.

Nate Antwine will provide live music along with a DJ from NAL Entertainment.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the brewery, 5880 District Blvd #18.

Passports can be purchased in advance at scoutingevent.com/030-PotatoBash or at the Scouts office (2417 M St.) or the brewery.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.