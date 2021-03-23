Is DISH Stock A Buy or Sell?

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

Is DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Is DISH stock a buy or sell? DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH) was in 57 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The all time high for this statistic is 60. DISH investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. There were 60 hedge funds in our database with DISH positions at the end of the third quarter. Our calculations also showed that DISH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here).

Billionaire John Paulson&#39;s top 10 stock picks
Billionaire John Paulson's top 10 stock picks

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage (or at the end of this article). With all of this in mind let's check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Do Hedge Funds Think DISH Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 57 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -5% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 41 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DISH a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Is DISH A Good Stock To Buy?
Is DISH A Good Stock To Buy?

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Eagle Capital Management, managed by Boykin Curry, holds the largest position in DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH). Eagle Capital Management has a $500.3 million position in the stock, comprising 1.6% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Palestra Capital Management, managed by Andrew Immerman and Jeremy Schiffman, which holds a $313.5 million position; 6.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining professional money managers with similar optimism include Josh Resnick's Jericho Capital Asset Management, John Paulson's Paulson & Co and Scott Bessent's Key Square Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Key Square Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), around 24.8% of its 13F portfolio. Pennant Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 13.52 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DISH.

Due to the fact that DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH) has witnessed a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's easy to see that there was a specific group of funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes by the end of the fourth quarter. At the top of the heap, Dan Loeb's Third Point dropped the biggest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $41.5 million in stock, and Brian J. Higgins's King Street Capital was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $36.9 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds by the end of the fourth quarter.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). All of these stocks' market caps match DISH's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position PODD,41,1418120,3 WDC,44,1296703,5 IAC,67,2230707,-5 RCL,37,554165,7 URI,46,1060784,6 HAL,31,1027399,-1 TRMB,21,1330232,-14 Average,41,1274016,0.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 41 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1274 million. That figure was $2021 million in DISH's case. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for DISH is 69.6. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 5.3% in 2021 through March 19th and still beat the market by 0.8 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on DISH as the stock returned 15.3% since the end of Q4 (through 3/19) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is reportedly ending remote work for 80,000 municipal employees starting in May

    The New York Times reported employees will be asked to return beginning May 3. Vaccinations and masks will be encouraged, but not required.

  • Freddie Mercury the seal death being investigated by police as they hunt for owner of dog

    The death of a seal named after Freddie Mercury in a dog attack near the River Thames is now being investigated by police as they hunt for the owner of the dog. Freddie the seal was bitten on Sunday afternoon and medics were called to attend to wounds including a broken bone and a bite to his right flipper. However Freddie was euthanised on Monday at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Tilbury. The RSPCA has been made aware of the incident, and police have now said that they plan to speak to the owner of the dog which attacked Freddie. "Police are investigating the death of a seal after it was injured by a dog on the River Thames near Hammersmith Bridge," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Officers attended the location at approximately 12:39 hours on Sunday 21 March along with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade. "They recovered the young pup from the river bank and it was taken to a rescue centre for treatment, but had to be put down later, due to injuries sustained in the incident. "Officers are looking to identify witnesses and to speak to the owner of the dog involved. Enquiries continue. The RSPCA has been informed." Duncan Phillips, a photographer who witnessed the attack, said that the dog was "going hell for leather" as it ran across the beach and attacked the seal.

  • 'It wasn't completely accurate': Fauci criticizes AstraZeneca's COVID-shot disclosure, calling it an 'unforced error'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "sort of stunned" by AstraZeneca's announcement. The pharma company said it would release more data within days.

  • Ray Fisher calls for WarnerMedia to make 'Justice League' investigation public: 'The proof is there'

    The actor has accused Warner Bros. executives of racially biased behavior and said the environment on set of "Justice League" was "unprofessional."

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • Mysterious shark head washed up along Ohio river was a ‘misunderstanding,’ owner says

    The nearest ocean is hundreds of miles away.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • A magnetic spacecraft that can attract dead satellites has entered orbit - a test in a new effort to clean up space junk

    Millions of bits of junk rocket around Earth faster than bullets, threatening to collide with satellites and the space station.

  • France summons Chinese envoy over 'unacceptable' insults

    France summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday to underscore the unacceptable nature of insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, and Beijing's decision to sanction some European officials, a French foreign ministry source said. Ambassador to France Lu Shaye had already been summoned by the foreign ministry last April over posts and tweets by the embassy defending Beijing's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and criticising the West's handling of it. The Chinese embassy last week warned against French lawmakers meeting officials during an upcoming visit to self-ruled Taiwan, drawing a rebuff from France.

  • Lego collector recreates Vietnam street scenes in miniature

    In a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started collecting it seriously a few years ago on an overseas study trip to Detroit, amazed by the range of sets available in the United States. Hoang is most inspired by scenes close to home in Vietnam, painstakingly recreating his childhood house, a temple in Hanoi's Old Quarter and a 1990s living room during Lunar New Year, all in intricate and colourful miniature detail.

  • Feds say they busted Cuban migrant smuggling ring operating out of the Keys

    Federal agents arrested three men Sunday in the Florida Keys as a boat was being lowered by one of them down a ramp at a local marina in an alleged scheme to smuggle migrants out of Cuba.

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Trump leaves Pence off list of ‘very good’ Republicans for 2024

    Mr Trump said, ‘I think Josh Hawley has shown some real courage in going after big tech ... Somebody that’s been really terrific is Ted Cruz’

  • Fox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applauds

    In a phone interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner broke some news. Unfortunately for her, it was literally fake news. "This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers," Faulkner said. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?" Trump said he wasn't surprised at the resignation of the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary. "It's a big victory for our country," he said. The victory did not last long, as Faulkner pretty quickly learned through her earpiece that Mayorkas had not, in fact, resigned. Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Trump had called for Mayorkas to step down in a statement Sunday night, citing the increase in migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Faulkner told Trump later in the interview that it's unusual for former presidents to "weigh in at this level" and asked why he felt the need to break protocol. "Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Trump said. lol pic.twitter.com/2lsi0x1pzt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Touché. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tA jump in Social Security benefits

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: '90s heartthrobs everyone was obsessed with

    The '90s were full of iconic movies, TV shows, and music that produced some of the most swoon-worthy heartthrobs we've had in decades.

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Buttigieg looks to remake America's crumbling infrastructure — and boost his own brand in the process

    National infrastructure, racial equity and climate change are an ambitious portfolio for the young transportation secretary. They also sound like pillars of a Democratic presidential campaign.

  • Prince Harry to be chief impact officer at mental health firm BetterUp

    The move comes about a month after Buckingham Palace announced Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his American wife Meghan had made a final split with the royal family, and would not be returning as working members and would lose their patronages. Earlier this month, the couple featured on Oprah Winfrey's television interview, in which Meghan accused Britain's royal family of racism and Harry claimed they had cut him and his wife off financially.