‘Disheartening’: Couple who moved from Arden Villas after Miya Marcano’s murder faced with deja vu

Investigators are working to identify a suspect in a shooting that left a man in his 30s dead early Friday.

It happened near Seabrook Apartments near Winter Park off Semoran Boulevard, 15 minutes down the road from Arden Villas, where Miya Marcano was killed and a couple fled to what was supposed to be a fresh start.

Ariel Siberio and Julia Veiga know that no ZIP code is immune from crime. The couple lived at Arden Villas when 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed nearly two years ago. They moved to Seabrook Apartments to get away from the trauma of that experience.

“I guess it can happen anywhere,” Siberio said. “It’s disheartening. As young people, it feels like we’re not allowed to or able to make spaces of our own. Especially in this housing market, you kind of get what you can get -- and sometimes you get an apartment where people get murdered.”

READ: Man found shot to death at apartment complex in Orange County

Siberio said the scene with crime tape and investigators was eerily familiar.

“Honestly, I was pulling out, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Siberio said.

The couple said the complex is filled with young people and college students from Full Sail around the corner.

READ: Police: Man, 18, confesses to robbing, fatally shooting man outside I-Drive hotel

Channel 9 reached out to the apartment complex to ask about security but has not yet heard back.

Neighbors said they did not get any notification about the shooting.

It was not immediately known whether the victim and suspects lived there.

READ: Man accused of strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment complex

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.