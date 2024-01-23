‘Disheartening’: Mooresville neighbors fight HOA to keep privacy fences

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A group of residents from Mooresville’s Bridgeport neighborhood are taking on their homeowner’s association after their board sent violation letters to only a select number of residents with violations.

According to Bridgeport’s Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions signed in 1989, perimeter fences must be at least 50% open when viewed from a perpendicular sight line.

Neighbors say at least 15 fences in the neighborhood violate this rule, but only three recently received letters of violation.

Those violation letters threaten to fine residents $50 per day until the fence becomes compliant. It also says the HOA may “choose to have the violation corrected,” in which case the homeowner would be billed for any services required.

Michelle Barker was one of the three homeowners who received violation letters.

“I’m not understanding why we need to spend so much on lawyer fees to fight something that is already clearly inconsistent in the neighborhood,” she said.

Chris Kramer is another neighbor who received a violation letter. He told Queen City News he just purchased his home in October, and the privacy fence was one of the features that drew him to the new home.

“[The home] was advertised with it. It’s in all our purchase agreements that the house comes with a privacy fence. So technically, they’re trying to take away something that we legally purchased,” said Kramer. “To be going this far with something that trivial is disheartening.”

Greg Smith resigned as HOA president this past summer due to frustration with the way the fencing violations were being handled.

“[The board says], ‘We’re only doing the most currently constructed fences.’ Well, you can’t enforce a rule that’s in your bylaws; you can’t do it selectively. It’s illegal in most states, but it’s definitely illegal in North Carolina,” he said. “My goal is to make the board realize, if you’re going to go this route and target privacy fences, you need to go after everybody. You just can’t go after a select few.”

An attorney for Bridgeport’s HOA told Queen City News he is looking into the issues.

