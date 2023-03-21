‘Disheartening’: Orlando police chief responds to state attorney dropping charges in deadly shooting

The Orlando police chief said the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office to drop charges again a teen accused in a deadly shooting outside a Jones High School football game “disappointing and disheartening.”

State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office said the case against Jeremiah Cundiff, 17, is not suitable for prosecution and the charges against him have been dropped. He was facing three charges, including second-degree murder.

Chief Eric Smith said the department’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that their work to hold the person responsible for shooting and killing Gamaine Brown, 19, “will not stop.”

“It is troubling that the State Attorney’s office released active and detailed investigative information that has hindered this ongoing investigation,” Smith said in a statement Tuesday.

Read: Charges dropped against teen accused in deadly shooting outside Jones High football game

You can read the chief’s full statement below, and read more about the state attorney’s decision here.

Orlando police chief statement by WFTV on Scribd

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.