Disinformation watchdog alerts to rising tactic as Russia impersonates Ukrainian units on Telegram

Russian disinformation operatives have stepped up an insidious new tactic – impersonating Ukrainian brigades and battalions on Telegram to sow doubt, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reported on Facebook on Dec. 16.

These channels are supposed to serve as a means of receiving feedback on possible violations and crimes attributed to the command.

In reality, these Telegram channels are created by Russian actors to spread fake news and narratives. The main goal is to discredit both the command of the brigades and battalions and their soldiers.

These channels can also serve as a tool for Russian intelligence gathering through user comments.

The Center for Countering Disinformation calls for refraining from following such channels and relying only on trusted sources of information.

