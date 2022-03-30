Dismembered body found during demolition of vacant home in Louisiana, officials say

A crew tearing down a vacant home stumbled upon a decomposing body in Louisiana, officials said.

The human remains were dismembered, likely due to the demolition work at the home, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office told KSLA and other media outlets.

Officials in a news release said a worker found the body while removing debris at a property on Miles Street in Shreveport. The discovery was made at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28.

“The destruction of the house did not cause the death of the individual,” Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma told KTBS. “The individual was a deceased person inside the building when the building was torn down.”

The woman had been dead for about two weeks, and officials don’t suspect foul play. Thoma said she may have been experiencing homelessness and died of a cause not tied to the demolition, according to KTAL.

The coroner’s office in its news release didn’t identify the woman but said it could share additional details after reviewing DNA results and notifying her family. Officials said “the manner and cause of death” were pending an autopsy, which news outlets report was scheduled to happen on March 29.

The Shreveport Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on March 30.

