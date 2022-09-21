Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation

Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Middletown Tuesday.

A man, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby asking to speak to an officer, a police spokesperson said in a media release, issued Wednesday morning.

Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide in the 5600 block Stone Path Drive, the spokesperson said. He identified a female, Bonnie Marie Vaughn, 59, who he says shot and killed a person inside the home.

Havens stated that he later dismembered the body.

Officers then responded to the home for a well-being check on the victim, who has not yet been identified.

Upon entering the home, officers discovered blood and the remains of a human body that was dismembered in a room on the house’s first floor, the release said.

Vaughn fled the scene, but was located and placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Vaughn has been charged with murder, according to the release..

Havens is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Anyone with any information about the homicide is asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700 or Detective McDonald at 513-425-7745.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.