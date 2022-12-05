Dismembered body found in Pearl River County, sheriff says

A dismembered body was found in Pearl River County on Saturday morning, according to Pearl River County Sheriff David Alison.

Deputies responded to an area on Burge and Reyer Road after receiving a 911 call about human remains.

Alison told the Sun Herald his agency has identified the body as a 24-year-old white male from Pearl River County, but will not be releasing the name of the victim until the next of kin have been notified.

The remains were handed over to the state medical examiner’s crime lab to determine the exact cause of death, Alison said.

Alison said the case appears to be a homicide but an investigation is ongoing.