Dismembered body found stuffed in suitcases in Brooklyn apartment

A dismembered body was found in a Brooklyn apartment Wednesday, police sources said.

The body parts were found stuffed inside numerous suitcases in a sixth-floor apartment on Linwood St. near Atlantic Ave. in Cypress Hills after neighbors complained of a foul odor, according to sources.

They added that the woman who lives in the apartment had been missing for several days.

“The super found her body in suitcases,” said a neighbor who wanted to be identified only as Kim. “It was a smell, and when they knocked on her door, a man came running out.”

The woman lived with her boyfriend, with whom police are looking to speak, sources said.

“This is scary to be dealing with,” said Kim, 27. “My two children live here. We shouldn’t have to be dealing with this.”

The city Medical Examiner was at the apartment Wednesday night.