Dismembered body in North Carolina driveway identified, second murder suspect arrested

A second person is facing a murder charge in the death of a 38-year-old woman whose body was found on a stranger’s driveway in North Carolina, police said.

Tamarcus Shaquan Ellis, also known as “Mark-B,” was arrested just after midnight in Baltimore, Maryland, police said. Ellis is from Goldsboro, about an hour southeast of Raleigh in Wayne County, where the victim was discovered. His arrest comes one week after officers took 29-year-old Willie Lee Langston Jr. of La Grange, North Carolina, into custody on similar charges.

The Goldsboro Police Department has tentatively identified the victim as Heather Diane Stewart but is waiting for confirmation from the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory.

Stewart’s body was found May 24 just after 9:30 a.m. on Bright Street in Goldsboro. Rodney Daniels, 50, called police after he made the discovery coming home from his girlfriend’s house.

“It looks like there is a rotting corpse on my driveway,” he said in the 911 call. “It looks like the legs was cut off.... If you could send a cop down, it doesn’t look good.”

Police asked for the public’s help identifying a dark-colored sedan with a sunroof believed to be connected to the killing.

Langston was arrested May 28 after he came to the Goldsboro Police Department “in reference to his vehicle being seized in Mt. Olive,” police said. He was charged with murder and held at the Wayne County Detention Center without bond. Langston’s first court appearance was Tuesday.

Police issued a warrant for Ellis’ arrest on Thursday and said they believed he left Goldsboro. He was subsequently arrested at a house in Baltimore County “as a fugitive from justice,” police said.

Ellis is being held at the Baltimore County Jail and awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

