Dismembered body in North Carolina driveway identified, second murder suspect arrested

Hayley Fowler
·2 min read

A second person is facing a murder charge in the death of a 38-year-old woman whose body was found on a stranger’s driveway in North Carolina, police said.

Tamarcus Shaquan Ellis, also known as “Mark-B,” was arrested just after midnight in Baltimore, Maryland, police said. Ellis is from Goldsboro, about an hour southeast of Raleigh in Wayne County, where the victim was discovered. His arrest comes one week after officers took 29-year-old Willie Lee Langston Jr. of La Grange, North Carolina, into custody on similar charges.

The Goldsboro Police Department has tentatively identified the victim as Heather Diane Stewart but is waiting for confirmation from the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory.

Stewart’s body was found May 24 just after 9:30 a.m. on Bright Street in Goldsboro. Rodney Daniels, 50, called police after he made the discovery coming home from his girlfriend’s house.

“It looks like there is a rotting corpse on my driveway,” he said in the 911 call. “It looks like the legs was cut off.... If you could send a cop down, it doesn’t look good.”

Police asked for the public’s help identifying a dark-colored sedan with a sunroof believed to be connected to the killing.

Langston was arrested May 28 after he came to the Goldsboro Police Department “in reference to his vehicle being seized in Mt. Olive,” police said. He was charged with murder and held at the Wayne County Detention Center without bond. Langston’s first court appearance was Tuesday.

Police issued a warrant for Ellis’ arrest on Thursday and said they believed he left Goldsboro. He was subsequently arrested at a house in Baltimore County “as a fugitive from justice,” police said.

Ellis is being held at the Baltimore County Jail and awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Teens found dead in car wreck a week after their disappearance, Missouri officials say

Investigators ID body found in a remote Benton County field. But was it murder?

Cousins in love & a trail of murder: Infamous couple died in NC car blast 36 years ago

Recommended Stories

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    CLAIM: Airlines recently met to discuss the risks and liability of carrying passengers vaccinated against COVID-19 since they could develop blood clots. THE FACTS: There’s no evidence that major airlines had a recent meeting to discuss the risks of transporting vaccinated passengers or that flying will trigger extremely rare blood clots associated with some COVID-19 vaccines, such as those manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. “Airlines are meeting today to discuss the risks of carrying vaxed passengers due to the risk of clots and the liabilities involved,” the false post states.

  • New Jersey teacher, principal on paid leave after student's report on Hitler's 'accomplishments'

    A teacher and principal from a Tenafly elementary school were placed on paid leave pending a district investigation into a controversial assignment.

  • NC researchers say keeping masks on will prevent thousands of additional COVID cases

    This computer model predicts coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths through the end of 2021.

  • Sisters arrested after nail salon owner allegedly shot over prices

    The women, 19 and 20 years old, are accused of shooting the owner, leaving, and then coming back to shoot the victim again.

  • Expert to study mental disabilty claim of death row inmate

    An expert hired by a state prosecutors' office can conduct a mental evaluation of a Tennessee death row inmate who claims he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed for the slayings of a mother and daughter more than 30 years ago, a judge ruled Friday. Lawyers for Pervis Payne filed a petition May 12 asking a judge to declare that he cannot be executed for the 1987 killings because he is intellectually disabled. The move came one day after Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill making retroactive Tennessee’s law that prohibits the execution of the intellectually disabled.

  • Apple stock on track for longest weekly losing streak in more than 2 1/2 years

    Shares of Apple Inc. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Friday, but remained on track to suffer a sixth-straight weekly loss, ahead of the technology giant's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next week. That would be the longest such loss streak since the eight-week stretch through the week ended Nov. 23, 2018. The stock needs to gain 0.9% Friday, to at least $124.61, to snap the weekly loss streak. The stock has lost 8.0% during the current streak through Thursday, and has lost 13.7% since

  • Biden admin targets Trump rollbacks of species protections

    The Biden administration said Friday it is canceling or reviewing a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, with a goal of strengthening a landmark law while addressing climate change. The reviews by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service are aimed at five Endangered Species Act regulations finalized by the Trump administration, including critical habitat designations and rules defining the scope of federal actions on endangered species.

  • Biden tells graduates it's 'up to you' to shape the future

    President Joe Biden says members of the graduating class of 2021 are leaving school at an “inflection point” that gives them influence to shape the nation and the world around them like few others. Biden's brief video message to graduates was released Friday by the White House as the coronavirus pandemic has put a dent in commencement ceremonies. Comparing today's students to those who graduated during the era of the civil rights and anti-war protest movements, Biden encouraged them to seize the moment to tackle climate change and systemic racism.

  • James Harden is the Brooklyn Nets' Most Important Player in series vs. Milwaukee Bucks

    The Nets might be the most difficult team to guard when their Big 3 are all on the court. And James Harden is responsible for making it all work.

  • Pence admits he and Trump will never see eye to eye on ‘dark day’ of Capitol riot

    ‘January 6 was a dark day in the history of United States Capitol’

  • U.S. traffic deaths soar to 38,680 in 2020; highest yearly total since 2007

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. traffic deaths soared after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020, hitting the highest yearly total since 2007 as more Americans engaged in unsafe behavior on U.S. roads, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday. For all of 2020, 38,680 people died on U.S. roads - up 7.2% or nearly 2,600 more than in 2019, even though Americans drove 13% fewer miles, preliminary data showed. In the second half of 2020, the number of traffic deaths was up more than 13%.

  • Democrats call for Trump ally and postmaster general Louis DeJoy’s firing as FBI investigation revealed

    Lawmakers also probing whether USPS chief pressured former employees to donate to GOP candidates

  • United Airlines sees a supersonic future

    United Airlines aims to bring back supersonic travel before the decade is over with a plane that is currently just an artist's drawing — even the prototype hasn't flown yet. The airline said Thursday that it plans to buy 15 jets from Boom Supersonic with an option for 35 more once the start-up company designs a plane that flies faster than the speed of sound while meeting safety and environmental standards. United hopes to carry passengers on the plane in 2029.

  • Jill Biden becomes oldest sitting first lady and marks it with a bike ride

    Bidens celebrate birthday by going to Delaware beach house

  • Critics hit out at George P Bush selling out his own family to back Trump

    Youngest Bush scion swipes at incumbent in announcement

  • Brother of capital murder suspect Yaser Said gets 12 years for hiding him for years

    Yassein Said claimed he never hid his brother who was on the run for 12 years before he was captured last year in Justin, Texas.

  • 13-year-old admits to murdering Uber Eats driver in car jacking

    The Pakistani immigrant had come to the US in 2004 to make a better life for himself and his family

  • The ‘Gone Mom’ Thought Killed by Her Husband and Never Found

    LifetimeAnnabeth Gish is not a true-crime addict. That makes the actress, known for her roles in Mystic Pizza and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, perhaps one of the few Americans to not have become obsessed with the ripped-from-the-headlines murder mystery genre in recent years. So it was a surprise, or a coincidence, or maybe even fate, that when the script for the Lifetime movie Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos came her way, she was already familiar with the tragic story of

  • What is critical race theory, the school of thought enraging conservatives?

    Senators have condemned it. Fox News rails against it. What is this much-maligned theory, and why are we hearing so much about it now?

  • Samuel Olson: Boy’s body was found wrapped in black bags and duct tape inside a plastic bin

    Theresa Balboa, charged in connection to dead six-year-old, lost custody of her two similarly-aged daughters in 2019