Dismembered torso of woman found in shopping cart on Brooklyn street

The dismembered torso of a woman was discovered by a horrified passerby stuffed in a shopping cart on a Brooklyn street early Thursday, police said.

The gruesome find was made about 1:45 a.m. by a man walking by Pennsylvania and Atlantic Aves., an East New York intersection normally bustling during the day.

The man saw a plastic garbage bag in a shopping cart, opened it and found the body, which had no head or limbs, police said.

Police believe the victim is an adult and are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to determine who pushed the cart to the scene.

The city Medical Examiner will determine how the woman died.