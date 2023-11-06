Dismembered woman found in woods in South Fairmount

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is at 4477 Carver Woods Drive in Blue Ash. The facility opened in 2021.

The dismembered body of a woman was found in a wooded area Monday in South Fairmount, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Cincinnati police and the coroner's office are investigating the death after the remains were found by a passerby on a hillside off Baltimore Avenue.

Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said she believes the woman was Black and in her late 20s or early 30s. The woman likely died Friday or Saturday based on the state of the remains, she said.

Sammarco said investigators are still working to determine if the woman died there or died somewhere else and her body was disposed of at this location.

She said the remains had no tattoos or identifying marks.

Sammarco is asking anyone who might be missing a family member or friend to contact Cincinnati police or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

