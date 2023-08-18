Dismissal at Hall County school ends in fight, child pulling out gun, 3 arrests

Two women were arrested during bus dismissal at a Hall County school on Thursday,

Gainesville police say that two adult women with a long history of disputes got into a fight in the parking lot of Gainesville High School.

During the fight, a juvenile family member of one of the women got an airsoft gun and walked over to the fight. The gun was never fired or pointed at anyone.

No injuries were reported and no students were hurt.

“As adults, we need to set the prime example of how to behave for our youth. This was not it,” the police department said in a statement.

The women were identified as Telandra Clark, 35, and Stephanie Johnson, 34.

Clark was charged with simple battery. Johnson was charged with disrupting operations of public schools.

A female juvenile was charged with having a weapon on school property.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the fight.

