Dismissals and Revocations for 06-12-2022

DIMISSALS

Potter County

181st District Court

• Saman Khamisi. Three charges: (1) March 10, 2018 – Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation; (2) April 21, 2021 – Fraudulent use/possession identifying information, less than 5 items; and (3) July 21 – Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. All dismissed May 27.

• Orlando Hernandez Jr. Aug. 2, 2019 – Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Dismissed June 1.

320th District Court

• Celso Garcia Rivera. Aug. 15 – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed May 27.

108th District Court

• Willie Devonne Davis Sr. Sept. 27, 2019 – Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Dismissed June 2.

Court at Law No. 1

• Blinda Joy Morris. June 10, 2019 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed May 26.

Randall County

Court at Law No. 1

• Todd Wayne Broom. Two charges. (1) July 20 – Criminal trespass and (2) Nov. 10 – Four counts: two counts of terroristic threat cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury and two counts of assault causing bodily injury. All dismissed May 19.

• Gabriel Craig. June 30 – Theft of property, more than $100 less than $750. Dismissed May 19.

• Elizabeth Wieck. June 30 – Theft of property, more than $100 less than $750. Dismissed May 16.

• Alexia Marie Breann Fierro. June 4, 2021 – Criminal mischief, more than $750 less than $2,500. Dismissed May 16.

• Jose Adame Arellano. Oct. 14 – Racing on highway. Dismissed May 19.

Court at Law No. 2

• Chad Revion Cole. Nov. 17, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated, enhanced. Dismissed May 18.

• John Traevan. Dec. 10, 2019 – Theft of property, more than $100 less than $750. Dismissed May 19.

• Brandon Michael Villa. Oct. 2, 2020 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed May 19.

• Elyedsel Gerar Moreno Nevarez. Oct. 10, 2020 – Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Dismissed May 19.

Daniel Dakota Lane. Sept. 16, 2020 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed May 19.

REVOCATIONS

Story continues

Potter County

181st District Court

• John Edwin Murphy-Grenier. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Burglary of a habitation. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

251st District Court

• Lloyd Wayne Glisson. Judgment adjudicating guilt on five charges. (1-2) Two charges of assault family/household member, impede breath circulation and (3-5) Three charges of assault family/household member with previous conviction. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

108th District Court

• Vanessa Anne Myers. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Forgery of a financial instrument. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Dismissals and Revocations for 06-12-2022