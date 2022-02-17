Dismissed NJ trooper alleges he was harassed because of his ethnicity and Muslim faith

A former New Jersey state trooper was harassed by other troopers because of his Egyptian heritage, discriminated against by his state police superiors because of his Muslim beliefs and wrongfully fired last year after an off-duty car accident, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in state Superior Court in Hackensack.

The former trooper, Ahmed Abdalla, 30, of Woodland Park, said in a 12-page filing that other troopers routinely subjected him to a variety of racist and discriminatory remarks before he was eventually let go.

His attorney, Evan L. Goldman, said the state police claim they fired Abdalla because he didn't follow protocol when reporting the 2019 accident, a single-car crash that did not involve alcohol.

But other troopers have kept their jobs despite similar or worse infractions, Goldman said. And the comments Abdalla allegedly endured — such as being called "the terrorist" by other troopers because of his Muslim beliefs — establish a "clear case of discrimination against this individual," Goldman said.

"Abdalla had been an active state police officer for several years, was doing his job well, was high-ranking in the number of arrests he made," Goldman said. "It seems like there would be no other reason to get rid of this guy, who's had an exemplary record in his probationary period."

Abdalla is suing the state, the New Jersey State Police and several unnamed individuals alleging they violated New Jersey's law against discrimination by not reenlisting him despite his qualifications.

He also claims the state police created a hostile work environment because of Abdalla's religion and ethnicity, then protected his harassers from discipline, among other things.

"The conduct of the defendants was extreme and outrageous," the lawsuit said.

Abdalla is seeking compensatory damages, including back pay, benefits, punitive damages and attorneys' fees.

Col. Patrick Callahan, the state police superintendent, declined to comment Wednesday on the pending litigation.

Abdalla's allegations include a litany of racist comments made by instructors, colleagues and supervisors during his time at the agency, which began when he entered the New Jersey State Police Academy in Sea Girt in 2017.

In one alleged instance, Abdalla's sergeant at the academy told Abdalla he made it into the department only "because you're brown and Muslim," the suit said.

"This is a golden ticket for you," the sergeant allegedly told him.

After graduation, other troopers would allegedly refer to him as "the terrorist" when partnering up for night shifts. And when he walked into the barracks, officers in his squad would allegedly play Indian music, point at him and laugh.

His superiors would pass him over for training courses he sought, even though he led his station in arrests and stops, the suit said. And it said commanders would allegedly force him to work extra details or post him at undesirable spots known for their high crime.

In 2020, Abdalla requested permission from his supervisor to pray at a mosque during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. But he received backlash when NorthJersey.com posted a photo of him at the service — other troopers said he was "caught" praying in iand would likely receive a written reprimand, the suit said. The photo was part of a gallery posted on NorthJersey.com in July 2020 showing Muslims marking Eid al-Adha at the Islamic Center of Passaic County in Paterson.

Muslims including NJ Trooper Ahmed Abdalla pray as they mark Eid al Adha, the feast of the sacrifice at the Islamic Center of Passaic County in Paterson, NJ on July 30, 2020.

The abuse, alienation and sense of hostility became so pervasive that Abdalla eventually began reciting his five-times-daily prayers in his troop car instead of in the barracks, the suit said.

He was assigned at various points to the Washington, Totowa and Bloomfield barracks.

Eventually, the state police fired Abdalla after an Oct. 13, 2019, off-duty car accident in which he flipped his BMW in Woodland Park, Goldman said.

Police initially thought Abdalla was drunk, but a breathalyzer test found no evidence of alcohol in his system and he was later released, according to the attorney.

The Woodland Park police drove Abdalla home three hours later, at about 4 a.m., the suit said.

The next day, Monday, Abdalla told his supervisor about the accident, arrest and exoneration. But instead of accepting his account, Abdalla's sergeant notified the agency's internal affairs bureau, which started an investigation, according to the lawsuit.

Abdalla was eventually charged with failure to notify the division of important information, having an alcohol-related off-duty incident, making misleading statements and engaging in questionable conduct.

The internal affairs bureau never issued a final determination or found Abdalla guilty of the charges, the lawsuit said.

Despite this, the state police let him go just as his probationary period was ending.

"Without warning or notice, on March 11, 2021, plaintiff was advised to come in to the station, hand in his weapon and be relieved of duty," the lawsuit said.

