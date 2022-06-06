Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland jailed for two years in underage sex case

(Getty Images)

Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland has been jailed for two years in federal prison after attempting to entice a minor for sex.

The 52-year-old actor, who portrayed the warlord in the Star Trek: Voyager sixth season episode “Muse,” struck a plea deal with Salt Lake City prosecutors on Sunday (5 June).

According to the deal, Westmoreland will serve two years in jail and a decade of supervised release. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

The actor was originally facing up to 10 years in prison on charges of attempted exploitation and enticement of a minor.

In 2018, Westmoreland was arrested for allegedly asking a 13-year-old he met via an online dating app to send nude photographs and engage in sexual acts.

He was immediately fired from the Disney Channel sitcom Andi Mack, in which he played grandfather Ham, a spokesperson for the network said in a statement.

According to investigators, Westmoreland allegedly sent four pornographic photos and asked for nude photos in return, while taking a ride share service to a Salt Lake City address with the intention of bringing the individual to his hotel room “in order to engage in sexual activity”.

He was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force at the time.

“Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today,” a spokesperson for Disney Channel told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

Alongside his role on Andi Mack, Westmoreland appeared on several television shows, including Scandal, Better Call Saul, NCIS, and Breaking Bad.

