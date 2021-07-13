Disney alum Kyle Massey hit with arrest warrant after missing court in immoral communication with minor case

Kyle Massey, a former child star on the Disney Channel, has had a warrant issued for his arrest in Washington State after the 29-year-old failed to appear for an arraignment stemming from a charge of "immoral" communication with a minor, Fox News confirmed on Monday.

The "That’s So Raven" actor skipped a court date in King County where he was to face a judge in a Seattle courthouse on the felony count and enter in a plea – but was absent in the matter so the judge signed off on a $100,000 warrant for his arrest, state prosecutors said.

Massey had missed his initial court date on June 28 and the court pushed the hearing to Monday.

Massey’s lawyer, Lee Hutton, told TMZ that Massey’s legal team has made several phone calls to the King County District Attorney’s office but claims they have not received any response.

Hutton added that Massey has yet to be served and said his legal team is "concerned with the misrepresentations made in court. Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed."

Prosecutors disputed the claim that the DA’s office has been uncooperative in a statement to Fox News on Monday.

"The prosecutor of record does not have any correspondences from any attorney claiming to represent Mr. Massey, which are passed along by the front office when received," the memorandum reads. "That prosecutor is listed in the public court documents. Further, Mr. Massey, nor any representatives of him, have filed anything in the Court docket."

The statement continues: "It is possible that Mr. Massey’s attorney is calling the wrong office. It also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today’s new arraignment date."

"There’s no misrepresentation here," concluded prosecutors. "Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court."

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Massey is accused of engaging in "immoral" contact with a minor back in December 2018 when he was 27 and the alleged victim was 13 years old.

Prosecutors allege Massey targeted the girl with sexually explicit material via Snapchat.

The alleged victim’s mother alerted authorities on Feb. 19, 2020, that her daughter had received the supposed explicit material from Massey and that the actor knew the girl was underage.

The mother pressed that Massey had allegedly known the girl since she was four years old.

Massey previously denied the claims and went as far as to allege he was the target of extortion.

He said in a statement through his attorney at the time, "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct," per the Daily Mail.

Hutton did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.