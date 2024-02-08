Disney announces mild wins for its first quarter of 2024

Disney’s bottom line is in better shape, but still nowhere near where it would like to be.

The company had reported a drop following a summer slump back in November.

The company reported a total of more than $23 billion in revenue, almost the same margin at the same time last year.

The first quarter ended on December 30 and Disney cites cost reductions as the main factor for better numbers, but Disney parks were also driving forces, according to the company’s newly revealed report.

The company is reporting over $9 billion in revenue for its experience services, that’s a 7% jump in revenue compared from last year at the same time.

The quarterly report also shows that all Disney parks around the world were profitable this quarter, including here in central Florida, although most of the impact came from Disney’s theme parks in Asia.

Disney has also approved a new share repurchase program, hoping to buy back $3 billion by the end of fiscal 2024. however, the entertainment giant continues to lose money when it comes to its streaming services, those include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, although it has cut those losses compared to last year.

The company is expecting big jumps on Disney plus revenue as Taylor Swift’s eras tour movie comes to the platform next month, with a few exclusive songs.

