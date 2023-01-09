Disney asks employees to work from office four days a week - CNBC

The logo of the Walt Disney Company is displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip in New York
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's top boss Bob Iger told employees to return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an email.

The entertainment giant did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The pandemic prompted companies across the world to turn to work-from-home or hybrid work models to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, with the rise of vaccinations and fall in severe cases that require hospitalization, Disney's move mirrors other companies like Snap, Tesla and Uber in asking employees to return to office.

The move also comes after Iger returned as chief executive officer replacing Bob Chapek in November, a surprise comeback that coincided with Disney's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

