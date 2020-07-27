New on Disney+ in August 2020: Upcoming movie and TV show releases

Disney+ unveiled its new releases for August, and "The Greatest Showman" is among them.

Other titles include "X-Men," "The Peanuts Movie," and "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time," while "Muppets Now," "Disney Family Sundays," and "Pixar in Real Life," will all offer new episodes.

Plus, "Black Is King," Beyoncé's new visual album, hits the streaming service on July 31.

One thing to note, however: Disney+ library title availability varies by region and is subject to change.

No Disney+ account yet? For those who still have yet to sign up, Disney+ costs $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There is also a bundle featuring Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99/month.

The complete list of new August releases is below.

Friday, August 7

"Hidden Kingdoms of China"

"Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time"

"Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits"

"The Peanuts Movie"

"UFO Europe: The Untold Stories," season one

"X-Men"

"Howard" (premiere)

"Muppets Now," episode 102 - “Fever Pitch”

"One Day At Disney," episode 136 - “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

"Disney Family Sundays," series finale episode 140 - “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

"Pixar In Real Life," episode 110 - “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

Friday, August 14

"Alaska Animal Rescue," season one

"Ant-Man and the Wasp"

"India’s Wild Leopards"

"Jungle Animal Rescue," season one

"Nature Boom Time," season one

"Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge," season one

"Scuba Sam’s World," season one

"Spaced Out," season one

"T.O.T.S.," season one

"T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S.," season one

"The Greatest Showman"

"Wild Cats of India," season one

"Zombies 2"

"The One and Only Ivan" (premiere)

"Muppets Now," episode 103 - “Getting Testy”

"Magic Camp" (premiere)

"One Day at Disney," episode 137 - “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

"Weird But True!" season premiere episode 301- “Dinosaurs”

Friday, August 21

"Back to the Titanic"

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Mars: One Day on the Red Planet"

"Muppets Now," episode 104 - “Sleep Mode”

"One Day At Disney," episode 138 - “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

"Weird But True!" episode 302 - “National Parks”

Friday, August 28

"Alice Through the Looking Glass"

"Fantastic Four"

"Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe" (premiere)

"Muppets Now," episode 105 - “The I.T. Factor”

"One Day At Disney," episode 139 - “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

"Weird But True!" episode 303 - “Farming”

