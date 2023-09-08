Disney+ Basic is just $6 for three months, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

Labor Day sales have ended, Amazon's next Prime-related sale isn't until October and Apple won't announce new products (and likely discount older ones) until next week. In this in-between time, there are still a few worthy deals out there for those looking to save some coin on new tech. Some of our recommended Anker hubs and chargers are seeing up to 50 percent discounts while KitchenAid stand mixers are hitting the lowest prices we've seen this year. Disney+ Basic plans are just $2 for the next three months and Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 51 percent off. Apple's AirPods Pro and the 15-inch MacBook Air have both returned to their all-time lows and Samsung's still-brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $300 off. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Disney+ Basic

If you cancelled your Disney+ streaming service, or have yet to give it a go, you can get the Basic plan for $2 per month for three months. The deal runs though September 20 and only applies to subscribers in the US. Basic is the company's ad-supported tier, typically $8 a month, which means you'll save a total of $18 over the course of the promo. The deal comes just as Disney prepares to raise the prices of its ad-free subscriptions, with Disney+ Premium jumping by $3 to $14 monthly on October 12th. Hulu's ad-free plan will also go up by $3 per month to $18. If you want both ad-free services, you can opt for the new Duo Premium, a bundle that combines both top-tier plans into a single $20-per-month package.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $199 at Amazon and Walmart. That matches the lowest price we've seen for these yet and both retailers have offered this deal quite a few times lately. That could have something to do with Apple's upcoming iPhone event next week, during which we anticipate the announcement of AirPods Pro with USB-C charging cases, instead of Lightning. The charging port may be the only difference, but if you want to wait until the 12th to make your decision, that's understandable. In any event, we think the current generation of the AirPods Pro are the best companion for iPhone users and gave the buds a solid 88 in our review when they came out last September.

Anker sale

As part of a larger Anker sale at Amazon, the 332 USB-C Hub is nearly half price, down to $18 instead of the $35 list price. There's even a clickable $2 coupon that'll make it even cheaper. It has an HDMI port that'll output 4K video at a 30Hz refresh rate, two data-and-power USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. It taps into the host with a built-in USB-C cable and can support pass-through charging to deliver up to 85 watts to your laptop as you use it.

Also on sale is the Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand, which we like as a budget option in our wireless charging guide. Its list price is $20, but the sale brings it to just over $15. Keep in mind it doesn't come with a power adapter brick and tops out at 10W for Android phones and 5W for iPhones. But you aren't likely to find a reliable stand-and-charger combo for less. One last device to note is Anker's USB-C Nano II 735 Charger, which is 15 percent off for the sale. After some extensive testing, we named this the best 65W charger you can buy. It's got three ports, a compact size and performed admirably when juicing up smartphones, laptops and a gaming handheld.

Samsung monitor sale

SAMSUNG Samsung T35F $129 $220 Save $91 This display is good for business or light gaming and content work, thanks to the IPS panel and 75Hz refresh rate. It's one of our top recommendations for a monitor under $200 and right now it's down to $130 at Amazon and B&H photo. $129 at Amazon

One of our favorite monitors under $200, Samsung's T35F, is on sale right now as part of larger Samsung monitor sales at both Amazon and B&H Photo. The T35F is down to $129 at Amazon and $130 at B&H Photo, which is within a dollar of the all-time low price we've tracked. The 27-inch, 1080p display is ideal for work and light gaming, with a 75Hz refresh rate and an IPS panel that gives better color accuracy, picture quality and viewing angles than cheaper panel types.

Kitchen Aid sale

A few different KitchenAid appliances are on sale at Amazon this week, including our top pick for a cordless immersion blender, the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender. It's now $80 as opposed to its typical $100. The stick is easy to use, has a built-in safety switch and instead of discrete speed settings, the 180-watt motor adjusts with a squeeze of the trigger.

If you've been thinking about a new stand mixer, today might be the time to buy as most colors of KitchenAid's Artisan series tilt-head Stand Mixers are seeing some sort of discount, putting many at the $380 mark, which is the lowest price we've seen so far this year. This particular mixer is one of the gadgets we recommend in out kitchen tech guide because it's durable, powerful and works with a huge array of attachments. Plus it looks pretty stylish on a countertop. The mixers are also on sale directly from KitchenAid.

Xbox Wireless Controllers

If you worry you might wear out your gamepad playing Starfield, now might be a good time to pick up a spare. The Xbox Wireless Controller is down to $45 at Microsoft right now. That's a dollar more than they went for two weeks ago at Walmart and Amazon, and about $6 more than the all-time low during last year's Black Friday sales. Its a comfortable enough controller, with a dedicated share button and connectivity that's fairly speedy with Xboxes, Windows PCs and Android devices. It uses AA batteries instead of a rechargeable battery pack, though you can buy one separately for $25.

If you want a rechargeable gamepad and lots of extra features, check out Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which is down to $140 at the Xbox site and at Amazon. That's just $2 more than its all-time low. It features adjustable-tension joysticks, a charging dock, four swappable paddles and extra thumbsticks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Saumsung's new foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently $300 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1,500 instead of $1,800. That's certainly not cheap but still a pretty early discount, as the phone only came out last month. In his Engadget review, Sam Rutherford questions whether Samsung is squandering its head start in the foldable space, with a phone that's not terribly different from its predecessor. But Sam nevertheless appreciated one of the more noticeable upgrades, the Flex Hinge, which creates a much thinner profile when the phone is folded, helping the phone to fit better in your hand and open more smoothly than before. You also get a brighter screen, improved battery life and better performance that makes game graphics look "downright silky."

Samsung's other new foldable, the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also on sale, but only in the higher-capacity 512GB size. That phone is down to $920 instead of the $1,120 list price. It's our current favorite foldable for multitasking in our smartphone guide and it earned an 88 in our review.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale at Amazon again, down to $310 for the 41mm model in Midnight and (Product)Red colorways. That's not quite the rock-bottom $280 the smartwatch sold for during Prime Day in July, but it's the lowest price we've tracked outside of that sale. The Series 8 is our current favorite smartwatch overall because it combines a slew of helpful health and fitness tools with useful apps, customizable features and, naturally, excellent integration with your iPhone. Of course, the sale may be in response to Apple's upcoming iPhone event, in which we expect the company to announce at least two new Apple Watches.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air M2

The 15-inch MacBook Air Laptop with the M2 chip is still just $1,099 for the entry-level configuration at both Amazon and at B&H Photo. Apple's latest laptop has fallen to this price a few times before, and it matches the all-time low. The 15-inch screen represents a bigger version of the already-great MacBook Air, but as Engadget's Nathan Ingraham said in his review, the extra real estate helps to make the most of the M2's processing power and makes it "one of the best Apple laptops" he's used in a long time. This model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you need more room and opt for the 512GB capacity model, that's also $200 off at Amazon and B&H, putting it at $1,299, also an all-time low.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Along with a couple other Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, the 4K Max stick is on sale right now. It's down to $27, which is a 51 percent discount and just $2 more than it sold for during Prime Day. Two other streaming dongles are also on sale: the standard, HD-compatible Fire TV Stick is down to $25 instead of $40, and the set-top Fire TV Cube is down to $120 as opposed to $140.

The 4K Max has speedy loading and response times and can show you live feeds of your smart cameras and doorbells with a picture-in-picture view. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and bakes Alexa's help right into the remote.

Crucial MX500 1TB SSD

Crucial's MX500 1TB SSD is our favorite 2.5-inch SATA drive in our guide to the best SSDs and right now its 52 percent off at both Amazon and directly from Crucial. It delivers excellent performance, with sequential read speeds of 560MB/s and is a great value at its $85 list price. At just $48, that value gets even better. Another pick from the same guide, Samsung's 970 EVO Plus iTB SSD, is also on sale, currently down to $50, which matches its lowest all-time price. We thing that one is a good choice for people buying their first Gen3 NVMe drive.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed

In our guide to 60 percent keyboards, we named the Razer BlackWidow v3 Mini HyperSpeed the best option for a model with arrow keys. Right now Amazon is selling it for half price, making it $90 and the lowest price so far. Extra arrow keys make it a 65 percent keyboard instead of a 60 percent, but it's still compact enough to give you room on your desk. You can buy it with one of two switch types: clacky and tactile or liner and silent. Unfortunately, the linear model isn't seeing the same deep discount as the tactile version, with just a 27 percent off sale.

Mophie Powerstation Pro AC

Mophie's Powerstation Pro AC is one of our favorite accessories for MacBooks and its currently down to the lowest price we've seen yet. Typically $200, the sale brings it to $172. In addition to Two USB-C ports and a USB-A slot, it includes an AC outlet so you can power non-USB items like printers, lights or other peripherals. The massive 27,000 mAh battery translates to about 100 watt hours, which is the maximum allowed in your airplane carry-on (keep in mind spare lithium ion batteries are not allowed in checked luggage in any size). In our tests, the Pro AC boosted a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 10 percent to 75 percent in just under 90 minutes, and that's while the laptop was under heavy use.

