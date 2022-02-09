Disney+ streaming growth, park revenue boost shares

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Times Square Disney store is seen in Times Square, New York City,
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helen Coster and Eva Mathews
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bob Chapek
    American executive

By Helen Coster and Eva Mathews

(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co's strong subscriber growth at Disney+ restored faith in the future of streaming video and came on top of surging attendance at U.S. theme parks, lifting shares 8% after hours Wednesday.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said he still believes the streaming service, home to hits like "The Mandalorian" and "Black Widow", will have 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024. The company added 11.8 million Disney+ subscribers in the first quarter.

And the company forecast stronger subscriber growth in the second half of its year than in the first half.

U.S. parks and resorts delivered revenue above pre-pandemic levels, but Disney expects international parks to be impacted by COVID for weeks to come.

The company's overall revenue rose 34% to $21.82 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 1, topping analysts' estimate of $20.91 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Disney+, the company's two-year-old streaming service kept the business afloat when the pandemic disrupted its legacy theme parks, resorts and cruise operations.

Now, the relaxing of government restrictions and pent-up demand has led to strong attendance at domestic theme parks as Omicron fears have receded.

Excluding items, Disney earned $1.06 per share, blowing past Wall Street's estimate of 63 cents.

“This marks the final year of the Walt Disney Company’s first century, and performance like this coupled with our unmatched collection of assets and platforms, creative capabilities, and unique place in the culture give me great confidence we will continue to define entertainment for the next 100 years,” said Chapek.

Revenue in the parks, experiences and products segment more than doubled to $7.23 billion in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, operating income in the segment stood at $2.45 billion, versus an operating loss of $119 million a year ago.

Disney+ subscribers stood at 129.8 million at the end of the first quarter, compared with Factset estimates of 129.2 million.

Investors are watching the streaming service’s growth trajectory as it relates to its ability to reach fiscal 2024 guidance.

Disney has poured billions into creating new programming to grab a share of the online video market dominated by Netflix Inc, staking its future on a direct-to-consumer strategy.

Its much anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series will launch on Disney+ on May 25, Chapek said.

During the first quarter, Disney+ released the first episode of “The Book of Boba Fett,” about the Star Wars bounty hunter; “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary series from filmmaker Peter Jackson, and “Hawkeye,” about the Marvel superhero.

Disney announced in November that it would offer a bundle of its three streaming services, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for $13.99 per month.

In January, Netflix forecast weak first-quarter subscriber growth, which sent shares down nearly 20% and erased most of its remaining pandemic-fueled gains from 2020.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Disney stock soars after record theme-park profit and streaming success produce record revenue

    The Walt Disney Co. blew away expectations for the holiday season, producing a record revenue total and more than $1 billion in profit by adding more subscribers to Disney+ and other streaming services than expected amid a rebound for theme parks.

  • Disney Plus Ends 2021 With Nearly 130 Million Subscribers, Smashing Growth Forecasts

    Disney Plus powered to a strong year-end finish, with the media giant’s flagship streaming business blowing past expectations to hit almost 130 million users. At the end of 2021, Disney Plus had 129.8 million paying customers worldwide, gaining 11.8 million for the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2022. Analysts on average had forecast net adds of […]

  • Disney Stock Jumps on Strong Results From Both Streaming and Theme Parks

    Disney reported better-than-expected results for its latest quarter. The good news came from both Disney+ and theme parks.

  • Should Disney Buy Peloton?

    Activist investors suggest Peloton sell itself. Should the House of Mouse take a bite out of the fitness market?

  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25.81% and 39.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Disney Shares Jump As Company Tops Subscriber, Earnings Expectations In Its Q1

    Disney beat Wall Street expectations for earnings, revenue and streaming subscriber growth in its fiscal first quarter, sending its beleaguered shares up 7% in after-hours trading. Flagship streaming service Disney+ reached 129.8 million subscribers, 11.8 million more than at the end of the previous quarter and ahead of analysts’ consensus expectation for 125.4 million. Total […]

  • Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    Every financial update matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but this week's earnings report is particularly important. The media giant announces results for its fiscal first quarter after Wednesday's market close, and there's a lot riding on Disney's performance. With its annual shareholder meeting now a month away, CEO Bob Chapek is coming under fire from some retail investors upset about the state of the Disney's theme parks.

  • Streaming view rests on The Beatles and Boba Fett as Disney reports results

    When the Walt Disney Co reports its holiday-quarter results on Wednesday, Wall Street analysts will study whether the popular Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett, The Beatles and Marvel superhero Hawkeye reignited subscriber growth at the company's Disney+ streaming service. A strong showing will go a long way toward restoring confidence in the sector, which suffered a blow after Netflix forecast weaker-than-expected first-quarter growth, erasing much of the company’s stock market gains during the pandemic. Disney will need to hit or exceed the 8.5 million new subscribers it is expected to have attracted, according to Factset estimates.

  • Ford and GM Warn Dealers to Stop Charging So Much for New Cars

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • VMware's (NYSE:VMW) 16% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

    When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd...

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shakeup and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th