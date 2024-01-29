Disney’s big cruise growth this year to include new ship, destination and more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
This year will be a busy one with new ships, destinations and even colorful outfits for Disney Cruise Line, the cruising division of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The theme park giant’s cruise business will debut a new ship later this year — the Disney Treasure — sailing from Port Canaveral.
Read: Police chief: Suspect dead, 1 killed, 2 police officers shot in Palm Bay
In addition, there will be a new Bahamian island destination dubbed Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and even a new look for company mascots
Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.