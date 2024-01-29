Disney’s big cruise growth this year to include new ship, destination and more

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

This year will be a busy one with new ships, destinations and even colorful outfits for Disney Cruise Line, the cruising division of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

The theme park giant’s cruise business will debut a new ship later this year — the Disney Treasure — sailing from Port Canaveral.

In addition, there will be a new Bahamian island destination dubbed Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and even a new look for company mascots

