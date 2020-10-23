Disney California Adventure will reopen select stores, eateries as part of Downtown Disney

Good news, Disney fans: A small portion of Disney California Adventure Park will soon be open to the public.

According to an announcement posted on the Disney Parks Blog Friday, select restaurants and shops inside California Adventure Park will reopen for business this November.

The shops and eateries opening are located on Buena Vista Steet within the Anaheim, California theme park. Though this area will be open to visitors, the rest of California Adventure, as well as Disneyland Park, will remain closed.

The move is an effort to offer more options to those visiting the Downtown Disney District — an outdoor shopping and dining area next to Disneyland and California Adventure. Admission to Buena Vista Street will be free, and guests will be able to access the area through a gate closer to Downtown Disney, rather than through the main gates of the park.

The Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort in California will extend to Buena Vista Street, offering more dining and shopping experiences later in November. Among the guest favorite shopping and dining locations are Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons, Kingswell Camera Shop, Trolley Treats, Fiddler Fifer & Practical Cafe, Carthay Circle Lounge and Smokejumpers Grill.

The California Adventure shops reopening include Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons and Kingswell Camera Shop, while dining options include Trolley Treats, Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, Carthay Circle Lounge and Smokejumpers Grill.

On Tuesday, California health officials issued theme park rules that made it clear Disneyland, California Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood and other top attractions won't reopen anytime soon.

According to the guidelines, large theme parks can't open until the county in which they are situated reaches the highest of four tiers when it comes to COVID-19 spread.

Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm are in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, which is in the third category, labeled "substantial." Universal Studios Hollywood is in Los Angeles County, which is in the lowest category, "widespread."

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of Health and Human Services, said on a conference call that the guidelines are realistic, noting that San Francisco County achieved the highest level. That level requires there be less than one case a day per 100,000 residents and a testing-positivity rate of less than 2%.

Disneyland President Ken Potrock issued a statement blasting the state's new rules as "mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities."

