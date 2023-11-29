From Disney to Carnival, here are the cruises sailing out of New Orleans in 2024

New Orleans has a lot to look forward to in 2024, from an early Mardi Gras to The Rolling Stones headlining Jazz Fest for the first time ever.

You may be looking for a vacation though, far away from our city’s nonstop celebrations — and you’re in luck.

Cruise lines are set to sail out of New Orleans next year, giving travelers a chance to explore places outside of not only the city but the country.

Fighting your way through crowds in the recently packed Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport may not sound ideal to you. Neither may stuffing your car with suitcases and snacks for a long road trip ahead.

These cruise lines are leaving from New Orleans in 2024 for international and regional travels.

Carnival Cruise Line

This cruise line sets sail from New Orleans every month of the year, with a chance to travel to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, and the Panama Canal. Cruises range from four to 14 days long.

For more information on dates and stops along the way, visit their website.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian is offering multiple trips to the Western Caribbean in the fall of 2024. The cruise includes stops in Mexico, Belize, Jamaica and more.

Visit their website for information on dates.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is giving travelers the chance to set sail for five or seven days and explore the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with stops in different places, from the islands of Grand Cayman to Mexico.

Their website gives more details on the six cruises leaving New Orleans multiple times next year.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is kicking off the new year in January with a four-night Western Caribbean cruise, with Mexico as the final destination.

In February, travelers will have a chance to explore Mexico, Grand Cayman and Jamaica for seven days.

The cruise line is offering additional trips throughout the Western Caribbean in winter months. For more information, visit their website.

American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages shows that you don’t have to travel far to have a vacation.

The cruise line is voyaging the Mighty Mississippi to explore the gems of the South, with stops in the small towns of Louisiana and Mississippi, before reaching Memphis, the final destination.

Airfare is included. Visit their website to book a date.

American Cruise Line

American Cruise Lines is taking a trip down the Mississippi River to explore the ins and outs of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Louisiana stops include Baton Rouge, Houmas House and St. Francisville. The cruise line will stop at the historical cities of Natchez and Vicksburg in Mississippi.

Complimentary airfare is included. Visit their website for additional details.