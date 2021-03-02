Disney CEO says households without kids have boosted streaming success

FILE PHOTO: Cast members Pascal and Carano attend the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Surprisingly strong interest from adults who do not have kids at home has helped increase subscriptions to Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service beyond initial projections, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on Monday.

Disney+ debuted in November 2019 and growth has exceeded Wall Street expectations and Disney's forecast. While Disney is known for family entertainment, Disney+ also features movies and TV shows from Marvel, "Star Wars" studio Lucasfilm and others.

As of Jan. 2, Disney+ had signed up 94.9 million customers worldwide. Half of those live in households without children, Chapek said, a higher proportion than expected.

"What we didn't realize was the non-family appeal that a service like Disney+ would have," Chapek said via online video to the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

"In fact, over 50% of our global marketplace don't have kids," he added. "When 50% of the people in Disney+ don't have kids, you really have the opportunity now to think much more broadly about the nature of your content."

The service has generated buzz for current Marvel show "WandaVision" and "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" featuring the character known as Baby Yoda.

Chapek, who became Disney CEO a year ago, refocused Disney's media and entertainment businesses to make streaming the priority as customers gravitate to options such as Netflix Inc.

In December, Disney raised initial projections and said it expected to attract as many as 350 million global subscribers across all of its streaming services, which include Hulu and ESPN+, by the end of fiscal 2024.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • William Byron the latest of ‘weird winners’ defining the 2021 NASCAR season

    The first three winners of this NASCAR season have won a combined four career Cup races.

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek Hints At Shorter Theatrical Windows: For “Impatient” Customers, “I’m Not Sure There’s Going Back”

    Disney CEO Bob Chapek suggested that the company will likely shrink the exclusive period when its films play only in theaters, though he didn’t offer any specifics. “The consumer is probably more impatient than they’ve ever been before,” he said of the market shifts during Covid-19, “particularly since now they’ve had the luxury of an […]

  • 16 things you probably didn't know about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    From what it's based on to how you recognize the actors, there are plenty of things you may not know about the Netflix original series about chess.

  • Sci-Fi Action Pic ‘Rainfall’ Amasses Key Sales Including U.S., UK & France For Film Mode – EFM

    EXCLUSIVE: Rainfall, the action sci-fi starring Ken Jeong, Temuera Morrison, Daniel Gillies and Jason Isaacs, has sold around the world for Film Mode Entertainment. The movie has been picked up for: North America (Saban), UK (Signature); CIS (Paradise); France (Metropolitan); Germany (Splendid); Japan (New Select); Middle East (Eagle Films); Pan-Asia PTV (Disney/Fox); Scandinavia (Smile Entertainment); […]

  • Intrepid Potash (IPI) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Intrepid Potash (IPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 72.22% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2020. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • SNL Tackles Our Murder Shows Obsession — Watch Music Video

    Saturday Night Live knows exactly how you spend your Saturday nights… besides watching SNL, of course. During this weekend’s Nick Jonas-hosted episode, the sketch comedy series set its sights on the widely popular obsession with murder shows. In the music video, a husband (played by Jonas) heads out for the evening, leaving his wife (Chloe […]

  • Raya and the Last Dragon, review: a sizzling feast of a film

    Dirs: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada; Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong (voices). 6+ cert, 114 mins. Disney princesses face the same PR minefield as every other modern royal. How does one uphold the office’s longstanding values while being seen to move with the times? Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, is an exemplary case. Regal lineage, childhood tragedy, signature outfit, cute animal sidekick: in many respects, she’s as traditional as they come. Hand her a sword and a grappling hook, however, and she could show you some moves that could make even Rapunzel’s hair stand on end. As the heroine of the sizzlingly enjoyable new feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, it’s Raya’s job to restore harmony to her home – the kingdom of Kumandra, whose people have been driven apart by a plague-like curse. Thanks to the infection currently stalking our own land, Raya and the Last Dragon won’t be playing in UK cinemas for at least another few months, and is being released this week as a paid-for title on Disney+. But the film is crammed with so much transporting spectacle and visual invention, it feels epic even at living-room size. As a spin on the classic Disney Princess formula, Raya and the Last Dragon pushes the form about as far as 2016’s Moana did, but with martial arts battles in place of musical numbers. We first meet Raya as a child, as her father Chief Benja (Daniel Dae Kim) is attempting to broker a peace deal between Kumandra’s five mutually mistrustful clans. Alas, diplomacy fails, the kingdom’s protective dragon gem is shattered, meaning the curse – a writhing horde of black and purple smog balls known as the Druun – can break free from its sealed chamber, and begin transforming everyone it touches into statues, frozen in place with heads bowed and hands cupped. This catastrophe was brought on by Namaari (Gemma Chan), Raya’s opposite number from the Fang tribe, whose cute, half-shaved pixie cut belies a ruthless streak. The story picks up years later, with Raya scouring the Kumandran badlands for the mythical creature who can bring the Druun to heel – a water dragon known as Sisu, who’s the last of her kind. Voiced by Awkwafina in a free-and-easy Robin Williams Genie style, she’s the kind of creature you might expect to see in an all-Muppet remake of Avatar, with saucer eyes, a goofy grin, and nuzzleable plumage. Together, these two strike out to recover the shards of the broken dragon gem, although along the way their party gathers a series of unlikely and initially reluctant allies from the kingdom’s various eccentric nooks. The members of this rag-tag band are charming enough – a confidence-trickster baby is a highlight – but it's the kingdom itself that bursts with personality and colour, from serene temple cities to bamboo forests of silver and rust, and a night market lit by firefly swarms of coloured lanterns. Its world is beautiful and teemingly strange, with an ambience that’s less in step with the Disney canon of old than the films of Studio Ghibli – the Japanese animation house’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind seems like a clear touchstone, while a duel in a forest clearing between Raya and Namaari echoes a similar sequence in their 1997 masterpiece Princess Mononoke.

  • Save big on the year's most-wanted gadgets during Best Buy Canada's 4-day sale

    Act quickly - the sale ends on Thursday.

  • Fact check: Gulf of Alaska image does not show two oceans meeting

    Viral images and videos claiming to show two oceans that meet in the Gulf of Alaska but never mix are false.

  • Checkmate: The Queen's Gambit 's Anya Taylor-Joy Just Won Her First-Ever Golden Globe

    Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series, Miniseries or TV Movie at the 2021 Golden Globes for her role in The Queen's Gambit. Find out what she said in her acceptance speech below!

  • Ciryl Gane responds to Dana White’s underwhelming reaction to UFC Fight Night 186 win

    Ciryl Gane understands why UFC president Dana White might not have been thrilled with the UFC Fight Night 186 headliner.