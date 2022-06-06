Disney Channel star Stoney Westmoreland sentenced for trying to arrange sex with 13-year-old

“Andi Mack” alum Stoney Westmoreland, accused of trying to lure a minor into sex, has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading down to a lesser charge.

Westmoreland, who played the grandfather on the Disney Channel sitcom, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor and was slapped with 24 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release, rather than the 10 years in prison he was initially facing, TMZ reported Sunday.

The actor was originally charged in 2018 after he allegedly booked a car to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old for sex while filming in Salt Lake City.

Prosecutors said Westmoreland was using Grindr, a gay dating app, and thought he was talking to a young boy with plans to bring him back to his hotel room. Instead, he had actually been communicating with an undercover police officer while he was sending and asking for pornographic photos, according to his arrest affidavit.

Westmoreland’s lawyer claimed that the actor was aware the entire time that he was talking to an adult and thought they were roleplaying, according to TMZ.

Disney cut ties with Westmoreland hours after his 2018 arrest.

“Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week,” the company said in a statement.

Beyond “Andi Mack,” Westmoreland also appeared in shows like “S.W.A.T.,” “Better Call Saul,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Scandal” and “Gilmore Girls.”