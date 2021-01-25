Disney was contractually obligated to let Glenn Close keep every single Cruella de Vil costume from '101 Dalmatians'

Jason Guerrasio
Glenn Close
Glenn Close.

  • Glenn Close played the villain role in the 1996 movie "101 Dalmatians," and the sequel, "102 Dalmatians."

  • She told Pete Davidson for Variety that she had it in her contract that she would keep the costumes.

  • "Then when they found out how expensive they were, they were unhappy that it was in my contract," Close said.

It's nice to know that all the Cruella de Vil costumes from the classic "101 Dalmatians" movies are safely hanging in Glenn Close's closet.

That's what the seven-time Oscar nominee revealed in a chat with Pete Davidson recently for Variety.

The "King of Staten Island" star revealed to Close that, while growing up, he loved watching the "hysterical" 1996 Disney live-action movie and its 2000 sequel, "102 Dalmatians," in which Close plays the villain, Cruella de Vil.

Davidson asked if she owns any of the Cruella wardrobe. Does she ever!

"I got in my contract that I got to keep all my costumes that I wore in the movie," Close revealed. "Then when they found out how expensive they were, they were unhappy that it was in my contract. They wanted to make another copy, another set, for me. I said no."

glenn close cruella de vil 101 dalmatians disney
Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil in "101 Dalmatians." Disney

Close, who is vying for an eighth Oscar nomination with her performance in Netflix's "Hillbilly Elegy," said that she loved playing the Cruella character.

"I asked to get some of the original dialogue from the animated feature because she said, 'Chloroform them! Drown them!' It's really horrible stuff," she told Davidson. "I realized the meaner she was, the better she was."

Read more: Glen Close shades Gwyneth Paltrow's 1999 Oscar win: "It doesn't make sense"

Close's performance, topped by the outlandish costumes created by Oscar-winning designer Anthony Powell and Rosemary Burrows, is based on the villain in the 1961 Disney animated movie in which the evil de Vil kidnaps the lovable Dalmatian puppies to make their fur into coats.

Since making the movie, Close has enjoyed getting back into character. Last year, she showed a homemade Cruella costume she came up with for a Bette Midler Halloween fundraiser.

Sadly, the coat is not an original from the "Dalmatian" movies. Close revealed the coat she's wearing is actually from her 2017 movie, "The Wife." We like to think the real Cruella costumes are so elite you can't just dust them off for your Insta.

The character will next be played by Emma Stone in the movie "Cruella" opening later this year.

Read the original article on Insider

