Disney Cruise Line employee arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

A Disney Cruise Line employee was arrested on Wednesday after child pornography was found among his belongings.

Law enforcement found a sexually explicit video featuring minors on a Sandisk Micro SD card belonging to Alvin Gonzales. The search came following tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations. CBP and HSI made contact with Gonzales, 49, after his ship arrived at the Fort Lauderdale port.

The nearly nine-minute video showed an approximately 8 to 10-year-old boy engaging in sex acts with a girl who is approximately 12 to 14, the arrest affidavit said. Gonzales, who is from the Philippines, is charged with possession of child pornography.

“This individual is no longer with the company, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement,” a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. The spokesperson and the affidavit did not specify his job title or the ship he was on.

Records did not list an attorney for Gonzales.

The news comes after federal authorities said in December that a Celebrity Cruises crew member admitted to molesting children at the youth center on the line’s Celebrity Silhouette ship.

